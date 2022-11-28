Klay Thompson Gives His Take On Warriors' Dominant Win Against Timberwolves: "Simple Basketball, It's A Thing Of Beauty."

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors won the championship in 2022, and they largely retained the same roster going into this season. However, they have struggled to start the season, which led to many people doubting their ability to repeat as NBA champions this year.

However, the Golden State Warriors have bounced back recently, and they have now won their last 3 games. Their most recent win came against the Timberwolves, and many fans were excited about the way the Warriors managed to dominate and build their rhythm. Recently, Klay Thompson recently gave his take on the game, claiming that the team played "simple basketball", adding that when that happens, "it's a thing of beauty". Jack Winter of ClutchPoints relayed the news.

“I think what really propelled us that first half, especially defensively, is not fouling,” Thompson said after the game. “When we’re just going up and down and they got two big guys out there, we can exploit their size by running around the perimeter, back-cutting. And just not fouling, as simple as it sounds, it has us playing at such a higher level. Our defense obviously fuels our offense, getting out in transition, hitting the open man. And it’s crazy how when we play simple basketball, it’s a thing of beauty.”

There's no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are a much better team when they have heavy ball movement. Their perimeter game made the Timberwolves a good matchup for them, as both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are both big men that can be exploited there, as Klay Thompson mentions.

It is quite possible that we will see the Golden State Warriors be a top-3 team prior to the All-Star break. They definitely have the talent, and with Klay Thompson firing on all cylinders, they are a top-tier team.

The Golden State Warriors Need Their Young Players To Step Up

Throughout the season, the Warriors' depth has been an issue for the team. In fact, previously, an NBA scout proclaimed that the Warriors wouldn't be getting back to the NBA Finals if Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman didn't have breakout years.

"For the Warriors to be back in the Finals, Wiseman or Kuminga has to have a Jordan Poole year, has to break out," the scout said. "Neither one of them played college basketball and they've been thrown into the best team in the NBA. A group of players who all know how to play and cut and are smart."

Though the Warriors could definitely find a way to win without Jonathan Kuminga or James Wiseman being elite, one of those two players being rotation ready would definitely help the team.

Since the Golden State Warriors kept most of the team they had last year, it is quite possible that they will repeat as champions this year. As long as Stephen Curry is playing at a superstar level, they'll be confident against the majority of opponents.

