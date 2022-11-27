Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Warriors Destroying The Timberwolves: "Finally Getting Their Rhythm Back."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
USATSI_19515397

The Golden State Warriors started the season off poorly, but it seems as though they are finally getting back on track. They have now won three games in a row, with their latest victory coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a final score of 137-114.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to the Golden State Warriors defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, with many of them suggesting that the team is back to being a championship-caliber squad. The game was not close at all, and the Golden State Warriors looked dominant throughout.

steph and draymond are menaces 😭😭

VIBES ARE BACK

FINALLY ABOVE .500

Won the game without losing any quarter

We really going b2b

We are back baby let’s go we needed this win baby let’s go warriors

Klay deserves massive apologies

LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! DUBS FOR LIFE

Stellar performance

GOOD SHIT YALL LOOKED AMAZING OUT THERE

This is warriors basketball Lfg

 Warriors finally getting their rhythm back

THIS IS WHAT WE WANT

Where are you klays haters, he’s coming for you all .

As of right now, the Golden State Warriors have an 11-10 record, and they are finally back to being over .500. Hopefully, the winning continues for them, and there's no doubt that their recent stretch is encouraging in terms of the product they have put out on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors Are In No Rush To Make Trades

Some people believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a win-now trade that involves moving their young players for established veterans. Obviously, that sort of deal would sacrifice the Warriors' future in exchange for having a higher chance of winning in the present with Stephen Curry.

However, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors are in no rush to make trades involving their young players. A previous report revealed that the team wouldn't move their young prospects unless Stephen Curry told them to.

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

It is easy to see why the Golden State Warriors are taking this approach. They want to ensure their future after the Stephen Curry era by developing lottery prospects. However, going all-in on Stephen Curry could be wise as well, as it is unlikely that the franchise will have a player on his level for a long time.

It remains to be seen how well the Golden State Warriors will do for the rest of this season. They definitely still have the talent to win it all, and as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster, they should be considered one of the favorites to win the championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_19515397
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Warriors Destroying The Timberwolves: "Finally Getting Their Rhythm Back."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Hilarious 3-On-3 Challenge To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson And Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Myers Kobe
NBA Media

Bob Myers Aggressively Called Out Players That Claim To Have Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash
NBA Media

Video: Mikal Bridges And Deandre Ayton Dance With Young Suns Fan Ahead Of Pistons Clash

By Aaron Abhishek
anthony davis lebron kuzma
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy

By Lee Tran
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name A Surprising Piece That Could Improve Brooklyn Nets' Game

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"

By Divij Kulkarni
Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors
NBA

Ranking The NBA Teams By Tiers: Celtics Are The Team To Beat, But Don't Discount The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph
NBA Media

Video: Steven Adams’ Wholesome Request Before Giving A Young Fan An Autograph

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
NBA Media

LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama

By Aaron Abhishek
D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Took A Subtle Shot At Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

D'Angelo Russell Seemingly Took A Subtle Shot At Rudy Gobert

By Divij Kulkarni
PJ Tucker Has Blunt Response To His Lack Of Scoring This Season
NBA Media

PJ Tucker Has Blunt Response To His Lack Of Scoring This Season

By Orlando Silva
Proposed Trade Sees Kyrie Irving Join The Miami Heat For Two Players
NBA Trade Rumors

Proposed Trade Sees Kyrie Irving Join The Miami Heat For Two Players

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster

By Orlando Silva