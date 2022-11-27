NBA Fans React To Warriors Destroying The Timberwolves: "Finally Getting Their Rhythm Back."

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors started the season off poorly, but it seems as though they are finally getting back on track. They have now won three games in a row, with their latest victory coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a final score of 137-114.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to the Golden State Warriors defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, with many of them suggesting that the team is back to being a championship-caliber squad. The game was not close at all, and the Golden State Warriors looked dominant throughout.

steph and draymond are menaces 😭😭 VIBES ARE BACK FINALLY ABOVE .500 Won the game without losing any quarter We really going b2b We are back baby let’s go we needed this win baby let’s go warriors Klay deserves massive apologies LETSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! DUBS FOR LIFE Stellar performance GOOD SHIT YALL LOOKED AMAZING OUT THERE This is warriors basketball Lfg Warriors finally getting their rhythm back THIS IS WHAT WE WANT Where are you klays haters, he’s coming for you all .

As of right now, the Golden State Warriors have an 11-10 record, and they are finally back to being over .500. Hopefully, the winning continues for them, and there's no doubt that their recent stretch is encouraging in terms of the product they have put out on the floor.

The Golden State Warriors Are In No Rush To Make Trades

Some people believe that the Golden State Warriors should make a win-now trade that involves moving their young players for established veterans. Obviously, that sort of deal would sacrifice the Warriors' future in exchange for having a higher chance of winning in the present with Stephen Curry.

However, it seems as though the Golden State Warriors are in no rush to make trades involving their young players. A previous report revealed that the team wouldn't move their young prospects unless Stephen Curry told them to.

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:



“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

It is easy to see why the Golden State Warriors are taking this approach. They want to ensure their future after the Stephen Curry era by developing lottery prospects. However, going all-in on Stephen Curry could be wise as well, as it is unlikely that the franchise will have a player on his level for a long time.

It remains to be seen how well the Golden State Warriors will do for the rest of this season. They definitely still have the talent to win it all, and as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster, they should be considered one of the favorites to win the championship.

