Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL: "He Said, 'You Know The Shooting Guard Battle Won't Be The Same'. That Meant A Lot To Me."

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker starred in one of the biggest moments of the second week of the 2022-23 NBA season. The shooting guard went at it during the Phoenix Suns' 134-105 big win over the Golden State Warriors at Footprint Center. 

Booker and Thompson started trash-talking each other until Klay got really mad and was ejected after getting two technical fouls. It was the first time the Warriors legend was ejected during his career, but everybody made sure to play down this situation. Booker claimed he had nothing but love for Klay, and it was nothing personal between them. 

He revealed that Klay told him he was a 4-time NBA champion, and Thompson admitted too, saying that he was just stating facts, not trash-talking Booker. This situation is now part of the past, and many people like Shaquille O'Neal loved the way these two handled it.

Klay Thompson Reveals Devin Booker Was One Of The First People To Check On Him After He Tore His ACL

Klay opened up on this altercation, talking about how things got out of control between him and Booker, but clarifying they have a lot of respect for each other. Following the Warriors' win over the Miami Heat, Thompson had this to say:

"I mean, the first ejection in my career didn't go to the game planning on that, but it happened," Thompson told reporters postgame. "Sometimes our emotions get the best of us, and it's funny, I love competing against Devin, and I got a lot of respect for him, but, I mean, just a couple of guys going at it."

Thompson went on to say that Book was one of the first people who reached out to him when Klay went down with a torn ACL in the 2020 offseason. 

"You know what was actually one of the first people to text me when I tore my Achilles and said, 'The shooting guard battle won't be the same,'" Thompson added. "So I got a lot of respect for him, and when he did that, that meant a lot to me. And stuff happens in this league we live in on the floor."

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are expected to compete to come out of the West this season. This was a great first duel between them, and many people want to see the same intensity in the rest of their regular-season series. Klay and Booker will be ready to go at it, although the former will try to manage himself better when exchanging words with DBook.

