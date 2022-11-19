Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma's Brilliant 4-Word Reaction To His Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Miami Heat

Kyle Kuzma's Brilliant 4-Word Reaction To His Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Miami Heat

It wasn't the greatest of nights for Kyle Kuzma, but his clutch three was enough to propel the Washington Wizards to a win against the Miami Heat.

The forward went 9-of-24 from the field in a game that went into overtime and set a record for the lowest scoring in the extra minutes. Kuzma's dip in efficiency was made up for when his three swished in with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Speaking to reporters post the win, Kuzma gave what could rightly be called a brilliant reply about how he would fare when the chips are down.

"I just wanted to just continue to shoot... I'm always in the mentality of get rich, die tryin"

@kylekuzma was channeling his inner 50 Cent on his clutch game-tying bucket to force OT!

Trust Kuzma to quote a movie, but it did help his side as he continued to be the driving force for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards And Kyle Kuzma Have Been On A Roll

Before their win against Miami, Washington had rolled out four wins from five games, and Kuzma was one of their key contributors. In the last five games, he averaged 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. 

The current season has him averaging 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He was crucial for the Wizards in their win against the Dallas Mavericks and later followed it up with another key performance against the Utah Jazz – both resulting in two consecutive wins.

When asked if he knew that his three would go ink, Kuzma told NBC Sports Washington that he was confident enough when he took it.

“That one, I knew that was good. Only that one, though. That’s about it.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the game was Kristaps Porzingis, who told the outlet that there was no way the team could have lost the game after taking it to overtime.

“We could not drop a game like this, obviously. They only had seven guys, but as I was saying, it’s really hard to play against teams like this because they play free, they were playing super random… we gave them life. They were leading most of the game and it got tough for us but Kuz hit that huge shot and kinda saved all of us.”

Kuzma has been a vital cog for the Wizards, and the team will hope that he continues in the same vein.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Name Their Early Top 3 MVP Candidates

By Divij Kulkarni
Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Gets Real On His Relationship With Gregg Popovich

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers Troll Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Ladder Fiasco

By Aaron Abhishek
Austin Reaves
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Proud Of Austin Reaves For High-IQ Moment In Win Against Pistons

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek
All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA Trade Rumors

All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Eddie Bitar
Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Explains Why He Called Kyrie Irving 'Idiot'

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says He's 'Alarmed' By Current State of The Warriors: "I Don't Know How You Solve It..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

NBA GM Says Michael Jordan Wouldn't Want The Hornets To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

By Gautam Varier
John Wall
NBA Media

John Wall Get Real On Almost Getting Pushed Out Of The NBA: "I Feel Like I Was On The Edge..."

By Nico Martinez
Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest On Tim Duncan's Coaching Career
NBA Media

Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest On Tim Duncan's Coaching Career

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Sent A Strong Message To The Timberwolves After Winning Three Games In A Row

By Aaron Abhishek
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers

By Nick Mac
JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks
NBA Media

JaMychal Green Reveals Warriors Held A Team Meeting Before Their Game Against The Knicks

By Gautam Varier
Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team
NBA Media

Chris Mullin Says Warriors Fans Would 'Throw A Parade' If Kevin Durant Returns To The Team

By Divij Kulkarni