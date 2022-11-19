Kyle Kuzma's Brilliant 4-Word Reaction To His Clutch 3-Pointer Against The Miami Heat

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn't the greatest of nights for Kyle Kuzma, but his clutch three was enough to propel the Washington Wizards to a win against the Miami Heat.

The forward went 9-of-24 from the field in a game that went into overtime and set a record for the lowest scoring in the extra minutes. Kuzma's dip in efficiency was made up for when his three swished in with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Speaking to reporters post the win, Kuzma gave what could rightly be called a brilliant reply about how he would fare when the chips are down.

"I just wanted to just continue to shoot... I'm always in the mentality of get rich, die tryin" @kylekuzma was channeling his inner 50 Cent on his clutch game-tying bucket to force OT!

Trust Kuzma to quote a movie, but it did help his side as he continued to be the driving force for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards And Kyle Kuzma Have Been On A Roll

Before their win against Miami, Washington had rolled out four wins from five games, and Kuzma was one of their key contributors. In the last five games, he averaged 21.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.

The current season has him averaging 18.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He was crucial for the Wizards in their win against the Dallas Mavericks and later followed it up with another key performance against the Utah Jazz – both resulting in two consecutive wins.

When asked if he knew that his three would go ink, Kuzma told NBC Sports Washington that he was confident enough when he took it.

“That one, I knew that was good. Only that one, though. That’s about it.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the game was Kristaps Porzingis, who told the outlet that there was no way the team could have lost the game after taking it to overtime.

“We could not drop a game like this, obviously. They only had seven guys, but as I was saying, it’s really hard to play against teams like this because they play free, they were playing super random… we gave them life. They were leading most of the game and it got tough for us but Kuz hit that huge shot and kinda saved all of us.”

Kuzma has been a vital cog for the Wizards, and the team will hope that he continues in the same vein.

