Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."

The Kevin Durant saga was the biggest story of the early 2022 NBA offseason. Following a tumultuous season in Brooklyn, the 2x NBA champion decided to request a trade out of Barclays Center, sending the entire NBA into a frenzy. KD did something that nobody expected, and the rest of the league instantly started calling the Nets to at least know what they were asking for Durant. 

After a month without updates, the Nets and Durant decided to move forward and forget about this situation. Now, they're ready to compete and see if they can win that elusive NBA championship once and for all. 

While many think the Durant saga will affect the Nets in this campaign, others are convinced that they are on the same page now and will try to win the championship no matter what. 

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade

Kyrie Irving belongs to the second group, as he thinks the Nets benefitted from Durant's failed trade request. Talking with Shams Charania on Stadium, Kyrie opened up on how he lived that moment when KD decided he wanted to leave the Nets and how he felt after that move never came to fruition. 

“When Kev made that request, I feel like we got better,” Irving told Charania. “Afterwards. Not initially, but now where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got better, with the principles that are needed for success. Without going through some test in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now.”

Irving also called Durant one of the greatest players ever, while explaining what's next for the Nets. They'll have the not-so-easy job of leading this team to the promised land in an Eastern Conference that will feature at least 8 teams with chances to compete for something meaningful. 

The Nets have renewed hopes and with Durant returning and locked in, this team will be one of the main favorites in the East. This could be a great story of redemption, but time will tell how it all plays out for the Brooklynites.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."

By Orlando Silva
Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI
NBA Media

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"

By Orlando Silva
Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory

By Divij Kulkarni
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."
NBA Media

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."
NBA Media

Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game
NBA

NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game

By Kyle Daubs
The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever
NBA

The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary