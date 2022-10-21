Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Urges US President Joe Biden To Release Brittney Griner From Russia: "POTUS, Do Your Job."

Kyrie Irving has been very outspoken on social justice matters. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is not shy to express his opinion, especially when he feels injustices have been committed. That's how he claims having lost $100 million due to his refusal to take the covid-19 vaccine. 

Well, Kyrie is constantly stirring the pot with his words and actions, and he's not stopping anytime soon. Ever since the Brittney Griner case got international relevance, the 2016 NBA champion has been urging the authorities to take action to bring the WNBA star back home. 

Back in May, Irving sent a message on social media to the US government to try to get Griner released from the Russian prison she's been for a while now, just like other NBA stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry

A month later, the talented point guard did the same, telling president Joe Biden to step up and put up a good fight to get Griner free after the nine-year sentence was revealed. 

Kyrie hasn't stopped raising his voice against this situation, and he sent a message to the crowd in attendance at Barclays Center ahead of the Nets season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. While addressing the crowd, Kyrie didn't forget about Griner, sending a new message to Mr. Biden. 

"I appreciate us being able to share this floor together, all of us as brothers. But the big picture that’s going on in the world is free our sister, Brittney Griner. Please," Irving said to the cheering crowd. "POTUS, do your job. Everybody do your job. Please bring our sister home. We wouldn’t be doing our jobs to the best of our ability if we didn’t stand for what we believe in."

This has been a nightmare for Griner and those around her. She wants to be free and the NBA community wants to see her free and doing what she most loves in the world. Kyrie has been very serious about it, and he's not afraid to call out the authorities to do their job and get Griner back home safe and sound. 

