Kyrie Irving's First Reaction After His Nike Contract Was Terminated

Kyrie Irving joined Nike in 2014, and he has been with the brand for the last 8 years since then. The enigmatic point guard has found great success with the brand, his shoes have been as popular as anyone else's since he started working with Nike. But their long relationship is now at an end, with the news breaking earlier on Monday. 

Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that Irving's contract with Nike had been terminated and that they would be ending their long partnership. The news came as a shock to quite a few people considering that the Kyrie Irving controversy seemed to have ended a while ago. And whatever the situation, Irving himself is moving on, he tweeted after the news had already come out. 

"Anyone who has even spent their hard earned money on anything I have ever released, I consider you FAMILY and we are forever connected. it’s time to show how powerful we are as a community."

Kyrie Irving has quite a bit of support, and getting dropped by Nike is only going to increase that. He remains an excellent player and a brand that people believe in, so wherever he goes next, his shoes will still likely sell. And NBA fans had a lot to say in response to Irving's statement themselves. 

NBA Fans Replied To Kyrie Irving's Tweet Following Nike Termination

Kyrie Irving is quite stubborn; it takes a lot for him to change himself and behave in a way he doesn't believe in. That's why it was hard for him to initially reconcile with the Brooklyn Nets after the first disagreement as well. But fans want him to stay how he is, with many tweeting out their support. 

"Whoever you sign with my family will buy. We love your shoes."

"We support you bro. For now, I rock Pumas."

"Nike taking this so much farther than it needs to go."

"I really used to cook in these back in high school lmaooo, can’t wait to see what sneakers you have in store for us next."

"I love Kyrie's shoes, idk if they not Nike anymore."

"We stand with you Kyrie."

"Will Nike ever address their own labor issues?"

Man, people just trying to hurt Kai for no reason now."

"Irving is all about giving, he'll find a way."

"Skipped my 8th grade graduation to buy your shoes at the mall."

For all the detractors that he has, Kyrie Irving also seems to have an equally large number of fans. This is vastly helpful for him as he continues to navigate a career that has only grown more complicated. Nike may have ended their relationship with Kyrie Irving, but it remains to be seen who will profit or lose more in this situation. 

