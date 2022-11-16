Lakers Fans Are Excited After Buddy Hield Posted A Cryptic Message On Instagram

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

There hasn't been all that much for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers to cheer about in recent times. The team has been abysmal to start the season, losing 10 of their first 13 games. Their recent win came over the Brooklyn Nets, in which Anthony Davis showed signs of being the player that most know him to be, but there is a lot more that needs to be done if the Lakers are to achieve anything at all this season.

The team didn't make the play-in tournament last season, and if possible, their roster seems even worse this season. Russell Westbrook seems to have committed to his role off of the bench, but the rest of the roster lacks any shooting whatsoever. Russ has been their best three-point shooter, which is a commentary on how the season has begun.

So it's no surprise that they covet some good role players like Buddy Hield. Hield has been linked with the Lakers as a potential trade target for a while. His shooting makes him a necessary asset. And with Rob Pelinka taking flights to Indianapolis and Hield tweeting cryptically at the same time, it seems like Lakers fans may be getting what they want after all.

Lakers Fans Are Enjoying Themselves After Buddy Hield Sent A Cryptic Message

By itself, what Hield posted doesn't mean all that much, but the fact that he did so coinciding with Rob Pelinka's departure is interesting, to say the least. And Lakers fans on Reddit at least seemed to like it.

"It’s not happening….is it?" "Buddy just wanna be there for the LA vibes." "It's probably nothing, GMs don't deliberately meet in person to make trades. But hopefully it's something." "Buddy's on his way, boys." "I'll take just about anyone, Buddy Hield is a dream to me." "A.D. on the moveeeee." "Bring in Buddy and Myles, do it." "At this point, just put us out of our misery." "I crave a shooter on this roster." "I will drive Hield to the airport myself."

It is far from certain that this is what Hield was talking about in his social media post, but his teammate Myles Turner did suggest that the Lakers should trade for them. At this point, it's hard to tell if a trade is viable and indeed if it even moves the needle all that much for the Lakers, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.