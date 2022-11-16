Rob Pelinka Was Reportedly Spotted On A Flight To Indianapolis And Buddy Hield Seemingly Got Some Exciting News

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been frequently featured in trade rumors recently, as they have been a poor team this year. They currently have a 3-10 record and are 14th in the Western Conference.

One of the frequently mentioned trade scenarios for the Los Angeles Lakers features them moving Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

A recent revelation might mean that the trade is on the way. Rob Pelinka was recently spotted on a flight to Indianapolis. At the same time, Buddy Hield put out a Tweet that suggested he got some exciting news. Obviously, this led to a lot of speculation from fans.

Obviously, this isn't enough evidence to conclusively say that a trade is coming for the Los Angeles Lakers. This could simply be a coincidence. However, that won't stop the rumors from flying around, and there is definitely a non-zero chance that a trade could be on the horizon.

Both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are players that can positively impact the Los Angeles Lakers. Myles Turner is an elite rim protector and solid 3PT shooter, and Buddy Hield's primary offensive skills are his off-ball game and his 3PT shot. They would definitely address some key issues for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Indiana Pacers likely want both of the Los Angeles Lakers' tradeable first-round picks, as they are considered the most valuable picks in the league. The team has not given them up thus far, but perhaps that could happen in the future.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Also Make A Trade For Bradley Beal

A recent report that featured the words of a Western Conference Executive revealed his opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially trade for star Bradley Beal. There's no doubt that this would be a good move for the team.

”So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this. He says ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. … [Bradley Beal] got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California’ — That was an interesting tidbit of this — ‘He essentially can pick where he wants to go’ … So that’s the logic that the Western Conference exec was laying out to me, and he said this: ‘Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time.’”

While trading for a star like Bradley Beal later on could have its perks, perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers are better off making a deal that is available currently. They need immediate help, and the Indiana Pacers deal would give them just that.

Of course, there's a chance that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up improving internally. However, as of right now, a trade seems like the easiest solution to their problems.

