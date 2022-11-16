NBA Executive Thinks That The Lakers Could Trade For Bradley Beal

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make a move right now, as they are 3-10 to start the season. They have a good defense, but could definitely use another good scorer that can ignite the offense and make them a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Bradley Beal is a player that has frequently been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers. There's no doubt that he'd be a good fit for the team, as he would take a lot of offensive responsibility off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis' shoulders.

During a recent espisode of The Crossover NBA Show, NBA insider Chris Mannix revealed the words of a Western Conference Executive, who claimed that he sees the Lakers potentially trading for Bradley Beal.

”So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this. He says ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. … [Bradley Beal] got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California’ — That was an interesting tidbit of this — ‘He essentially can pick where he wants to go’ … So that’s the logic that the Western Conference exec was laying out to me, and he said this: ‘Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time.’”

There is no doubt that this is an interesting take from the executive. It is true that Bradley Beal can pick where he wants to be traded due to the no-trade clause in his contract, but it's hard to see the Los Angeles Lakers having enough assets to get him. With that being said, their picks are considered the most powerful picks on the trade market due to their value, and shocking things happen in the league all the time.

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Other Trade Options As Well

Though waiting on Bradley Beal to want out of the Washington Wizards could be appealing, the Los Angeles Lakers also have other options on the table if they want to make a trade. A recent report revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second-round picks in return for both players.

Obviously, the two teams haven't come to an agreement yet, but it is clear that the two sides are at least interested in starting those trade talks. The shooting that the two veterans provide would definitely help the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade soon, as that will certainly help improve their roster. However, improvement can also come from within, and we'll see how the rest of the season goes for the team.

