Spurs Insider Says Lakers Have Targeted Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott In A Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needs to make a move, whether it is to start a rebuild or to become more competitive. They are currently 2-7 through their first 9 games, and there's no doubt that this current situation isn't working.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to move Russell Westbrook, with plenty of reports suggesting that they're willing to move him in the right trade. A recent article from Spurs insider LJ Ellis stated that the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the San Antonio Spurs in a Russell Westbrook trade.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo. If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent.

The San Antonio Spurs have been rumored as a potential trade partner for the Los Angeles Lakers in the past. Though the exact players being moved are unclear as of right now, it is clear that the franchise is willing to take on Russell Westbrook's contract.

The Lakers Have Other Trade Possibilities

A recent report from Bill Simmons has revealed that star big man Anthony Davis could potentially be made available for trade by the Los Angeles Lakers. Though trading Russell Westbrook has often been talked about, an Anthony Davis move is clearly not out of the question.

"The Lakers lost again. There's some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available. That is a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn't even make sense for the Lakers. You've got Davis here, who hasn't looked the same in a couple of years. Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans' level Davis. This year he's on the books for 37.9, next year 40.6, player option in 2025, 43.2. I don't know what the endgame for this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don't think whatever they have, is not really fixable to make them a playoff team."

Obviously, the Los Angeles Lakers will first have to decide whether they want to adjust their roster to become a playoff team or tear it down completely. Whether they make the Westbrook or the Davis trade likely depends on their future goals.

Hopefully, we will see the Los Angeles Lakers bounce back this season. However, if the team ends up continuing its downward spiral, a full teardown might be the answer for the Lakers.