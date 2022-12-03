Lakers Fans Crown LeBron James As The GOAT After Passing Magic Johnson On The NBA's All-Time Assists List

LeBron James has gotten to the point now where it seems like he is breaking some record or climbing up the rankings of some list every other game. James is not at his dominant best this season but he remains incredibly effective on the court.

That was on display against the Milwaukee Bucks as James nearly had a triple-double with 28 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds. He played a great support role to Anthony Davis who has probably taken over as the best player on the Lakers and together, they led the team to their most impressive win of the season. Along the way, LeBron achieved an impressive personal milestone of his own, as he passed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list.

Lakers Fans Crown LeBron James As The GOAT After He Passed Magic Johnson

James needed 9 assists against the Bucks to get past Magic who finished his career with 10,141 assists. LeBron now has 10,144 and we expect him to climb up a couple more spots before he is done playing. After the game, LeBron reacted to his latest feat, and Lakers fans were thrilled for him, with many hailing him as the GOAT.

"LEGOAT 🐐"

"Y’all still doubt this man"

"This is why Lebron James is the greatest basketball player of all time"

"What can’t he do"

"coming for 1st"

"My favorite BALLER"

"Respect"

"Bro finna top 5 in every category😭"

"He may finish top 4 in assists & the all-time leading scorer That's insane"

"Literally witnessing greatness"

"THE GREATESTTTTTT"

"If he passes Magic/Kareem on the all-time assists/points list in the same season it's an all-time wtf feat"

"Just another day another record!!!!"

"one of a kind"

"& Kareem points in a couple months, never been anybody better"

"Age is just a number for King🔥"

"Greatest to ever do it."

"Another milestone crossed off Lebron’s list."

"more points than michael jordan and more assists than magic johnson. my 🐐"

"Greatest passer ever."

It is honestly surreal when you realize that he is, in all likelihood, going to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history in the same season that he passes Magic on the assists list. We'll never see anyone else like LeBron in our lifetime and we should appreciate him for as long as he is playing, as the end is somewhat in sight now.

