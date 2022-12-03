Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to have ever stepped foot on an NBA court and some may argue that he is the greatest. LeBron's combination of athleticism and skill is something we have never seen before and while he may not be at his very best, he continues to put on a show in his 20th season in the league.

In a down year, he is averaging 25.9 PPG, 6.6 APG, and 8.6 RPG, which tells you just how high the expectations are for the King. He stuffs the stat sheet better than anyone in NBA history and is arguably the best all-around player we have ever seen.

LeBron James Reacts To Passing Magic Johnson On The All-Time Assists List

In his latest game against the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron finished with 28 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds as the Lakers shockingly won 133-129. With his 9th assist in that game, he passed Lakers legend Magic Johnson on the all-time assists list, an incredible feat. After the game, LeBron was asked about his latest accomplishment, and here's what he had to say.

(starts at 0:49 mark):

"It's very humbling... To be linked with any of the greats, but it's even more of a humbling feeling when you actually wearing the same uniform that a guy wore. So, Magic has been everything to this franchise since the moment he was drafted and it's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game.

LeBron now has 10,144 assists to his name and there is a very good chance that he climbs up a couple more spots before he is done playing, which is incredible. James has been one of the best passers in the game for a long time and has always had this reputation as a pass-first player. What that has done, however, is take the attention away from the fact that he is one of the greatest scorers we have ever seen as well.

He has passed the greatest point guard in NBA history in assists this season and will in all likelihood, also pass another Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the all-time leading scorer this season. If you would have told someone after those two retired that a player would surpass them in assists and points respectively in the same season, they'd have laughed at your face but it just shows once again how great LeBron truly is. He has managed to evolve as the years have gone by and we are truly blessed to get to watch him.

