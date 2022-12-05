Skip to main content

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five

LeBron James may be one of the greatest players ever, but his exact place on the NBA's all-time player hierarchy is still up for debate. While some fans have him at the very top, others aren't certain he's better than Michael Jordan, who dominated the NBA scene in the 80s and 90s.

if you ask Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, however, he'll give you a different answer entirely. Despite currently playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he actually gave Kobe Bryant the nod on his All-Time list, which apparently only included players he's watched over the years.

“So for me, Kob is No. 1, Bron No. 2, Steph (Stephen Curry) No. 3, Shaq 4 and probably Timmy (Tim Duncan) No. 5.” Toscano-Anderson said.

He did give a quick mention to the real GOAT, though.

“Mike is the god, though,” he said. “He is who he is. We all know that.”

It's rare for Bryant to be so high on someone's All-Time list, especially at number one over LeBron James and Stephen Curry. But does Bryant really have a case for being the GOAT?

Kobe Bryant's All-Time Ranking A Topic Of Debate Among NBA Players

Kobe, a 5x champion, wasn't just one of the best scorers ever. He was also an elite perimeter defender and expert playmaker who contributed to the game in more ways than one.

While he may not have been as successful as MJ, Kobe himself never cared much for the GOAT debate.

“I will never say I am better than Michael. In all honesty, he taught me so many things, by observation, and also through conversation. It’s a bit of an unbalanced comparison too, because when he came to Chicago, he was able to do things individually that I didn’t have the freedom to do, coming to Los Angeles," Bryant said. "I came in playing a support role for Shaquille, which was very hard for my personality to do. That would be like asking Michael to do the same thing. Our careers tracked on different paths, but I would never ever say that, just because I learned so much from him.”

As an 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA player, and 2x scoring champion, Kobe has a resume most players would kill for. The fact that it has some calling him the greatest ever is proof of just how accomplished Kobe's career really is.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five
NBA Media

Lakers Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson Puts Kobe Bryant Over LeBron James On All-Time Starting Five

By Nico Martinez
Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games
NBA Media

Former Lakers Star Pau Gasol Sends A Message To Anthony Davis Amid Dominant Stretch Of Games

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On His Only Goal For The Lakers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After Anthony Davis Drops 55 Points In Third Straight Win: "MVP Of The NBA!"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry
NBA Media

Video: Stephen Curry Proves He's Not Human By Draining Five Full-Court Shots In A Row

By Nico Martinez
Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."

By Nico Martinez
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
Danny Ainge Says The Utah Jazz's Players Didn't Believe In One Another Last Season: "It Was Clear That The Team Did Not Perform Well In The Playoffs Again."
NBA Media

NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
NBA Media

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

By Orlando Silva
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
NBA Media

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

By Orlando Silva
Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Former NBA Point Guard Explains Why Zion Williamson Reminds Him Of Michael Jordan

By Nico Martinez
Trae Young
NBA Media

Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise

By Nico Martinez
Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
NBA Media

Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham
NBA Media

Lakers Trading First-Round Picks For Star Reportedly 'Isn't Happening' According To One NBA Source

By Nico Martinez
Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Reveals Ugly Truth On Rudy Gobert Trade To Minnesota

By Orlando Silva