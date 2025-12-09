Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Defends Ayesha Curry From Criticism Over Being Ungrateful To Be Stephen Curry’s Wife

Psychology expert Dr. Cheyenne Bryant was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and the NFL icon took the opportunity to ask her about Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry. Ayesha came under fire earlier this year for seeming ungrateful about being Steph’s wife, but Bryant explained why she didn’t deserve the criticism she faced.

“When a woman speaks out against the societal norms of a woman being domesticated or being a wife or being a mama, then she sounds ungrateful for having this wonderful husband who’s providing and taking care of her,” Bryant said. “Because that is most women’s dream, right?. But there are other women like myself and probably her too, from what she said, that their dreams are not limited to a position of a wife or mother and to just being this person’s wife.

“And where I do understand her is that I told God early on my years,” Bryant continued. “I said, ‘God, I would love to marry a man of affluence and a man who does well, but I don’t want to be known as, let’s just say, Shannon’s wife.’ I want to be known as like, ‘This is Shannon Sharpe. And this is Bryant-Sharpe.'”

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in August, Ayesha stated she never wanted to get married or have kids. She had always wanted to be a career girl instead.

Ayesha also said she didn’t expect Steph to make it to the NBA and figured she was going to be one “out there getting it” when they started dating.

“I see her saying that she wanted to have what he had the luxury of having,” Byrant stated. “He has a wonderful career, and he has a wonderful family. She has a wonderful family. How come she gets dinged for saying, ‘But I want to have the same equality as my husband.’ All I’m saying is love being a mama and wife, because she’s obviously doing a damn good job… But how come I can’t also have [both]?”

Bryant made it clear there is nothing wrong with Ayesha having aspirations of her own. She has every right to want what Steph has in the form of a loving family and a successful career.

While the outside world has had a lot to say, the only person whose opinion really matters about all that Ayesha has said is that of Steph’s. If he has no issue, then no one else should.

Steph has publicly defended Ayesha from criticism in the past. He has made it clear that all is well between them.

Steph and Ayesha first met in their early teenage years when they were part of the same church group in Charlotte, but the sparks of romance didn’t flicker then. They would reconnect years later in 2008, and that was when they became a couple. They then tied the knot on July 30, 2011, and now have four children together.