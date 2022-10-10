LeBron James Admits He Had Excuses When He Didn't Win Title When He Was In Cleveland: "If I Had Dwight Howard On My Team Or If I Had Carlos Boozer On My Team Or If I Had Chris Paul As My Point Guard, I'd Win An NBA Championship."

LeBron James being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft was a dream come to for the organization. Prior to drafting James, the Cavs were one of the worst teams in the league and were in desperate need of a player who could become a superstar.

Well, they were blessed with that talent in LeBron James. Right after James' arrival to the team, most fans believed that the Cavs would finally win an NBA title with him at the helm.

Unfortunately, during his first stint with the Cavaliers, James could never win a ring for the team. The closest he could take the team was in the 2006-07 season when he helped the team reach the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Cavs were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2007 NBA Finals.

LeBron James Acknowledged He Made Excuses

Although it's true that the Cavs failed to build a quality roster to help LeBron James lead the franchise to a championship, in Netflix's recent 'The Redeem Team' documentary, James made a huge admission.

Speaking of playing for the historic 2008 Redeem Team, LBJ said he didn't have any excuses left to not win the gold medal in the Olympics.

(Starts at 54:55)

Via Netflix:

"We gotta be a no-excuse team. I know I'm guilty of this sometimes. I sit at home and say, 'If I had Dwight Howard on my team or if I had Carlos Boozer on my team or if I had Chris Paul as my point guard, I'd win an NBA Championship.' I got all y'all on this team. So, what's my excuse now? Do we all have an excuse? We don't. This is everything that we always dreamed of, of having that guy next to you and winning something. I don't have no excuse now. None of us."

In this particular scene, James was talking about how he and every other player on The Redeem Team had no more excuses left to not win the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

But it can also be viewed as James admitting that he made excuses for not winning a ring during his first run with the Cavs. Well, LBJ corrected that mistake when he returned to play for the team again and won the 2016 NBA Championship in a historic manner.