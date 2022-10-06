LeBron James Celebrates Bronny's 18th Birthday With Heartfelt Post On Instagram: "I’m So Proud Of The Young Man You’ve Become Kid! Continue To Be You Throughout Your Journey Because It’s Simply Better That Way!"

LeBron James doesn't hesitate to celebrate his family, whether it's his wife Savannah, his daughter Zhuri or his boys, Bronny and Bryce. It's precisely LeBron's firstborn who is getting the props on social media for becoming a young adult. He's closer to making it to the NBA and his father can't wait for that moment.

But first, Bronny is turning 18 years old today, which shows how much time we've been enjoying LeBron in the league and reminds us that we're closer to seeing the King retiring than ever.

Bronny is drawing a lot of attention thanks to his talents, and he's expected to make it to the league soon and share touches with his father. Meanwhile, he keeps getting ready for that moment, and LeBron keeps showing how proud he is of his first son and how much he's done during his first 18 years on earth.

As he usually does, LeBron took to social media to celebrate Bronny and shared a heartfelt post with a couple of pictures of Bronny as a toddler and then a selfie with the high schooler when they visited Ohio State University.

How is this kid 18 years old today y’all!!??!! I can’t deal with it. 🥺🥺. I’m so proud of the young man you’ve become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it’s simply better that way! And I’ll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young 🤴🏾 @bronny!!! Happy Bday

Time really flies and this is a big example of that. Bronny is closer to making it to the league every day, and LeBron has shown his excitement for that time and time again. The 18-year-old is already being compared to his brother Bryce, with Brian Windhorst saying that Bronny wants it more, despite being not as talented as his younger bro.

We hope Bronny keeps developing as a player and a person and can make it to the league soon. Once he does it, his father will be ready to sign with whoever to make his biggest dream a reality.