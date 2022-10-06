Skip to main content

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

Bronny and Bryce James are probably going to live out an incredible dream of being the son of a superstar NBA player and then actually make the league. Bronny has a chance to play with his father, entering his final season in high school this year. While Bryce is younger, he is already taller than Bronny and seems to be more athletically gifted, he has a few years to prove whether he is NBA material. 

Brian Windhorst broke down the growing dilemma that may come up in the James family over the two sons and their NBA path. He says Bryce seems to be more athletically talented but doesn't have the same drive to make it to the NBA as his elder brother, who doesn't have the same physical gifts LeBron and Bryce have. 

"His second sonBryce, who's 15, was born during the 2007 Finals, so he's like a young sophomore. He is much more physically gifted, he's taller than Bronny already, he looks more like his dad, although not really, but he is more reminiscent of what LeBron looked like as a 16-year-old. He has a lot of differing interests. He's getting into basketball, at least at this point, he doesn't have the same focus on basketball as Bronny does. So the interesting thing is, the more naturally talented son appears to be his second son, Bryce. But the one who wants it so badly is Bronny."

It'll be interesting to see how both sons do in the years going forward. We already know Bronny is dedicating himself to the NBA and hopes to play with his dad in 2 years' time. We don't know what the future holds for Bryce.

Can LeBron Play With Both His Sons?

LeBron James has spoken about playing with both of his sons before. As he continues to show that he is yet to start declining, the hopes of LBJ as a superstar playing with his son are very realistic. 

What might not be realistic is thinking LeBron will continue playing 4 years from now and wait for his younger son to come to the league. With Bryce still keeping his options open, it'll be interesting to see if we will see 3 players from the James clan in the league at the same time.  

