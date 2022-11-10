LeBron James Is Frustrated With Lack Of Foul Calls: "I Gotta Learn How To Flop..."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout this career, LeBron James has been known as a phenomenal athlete who can get to the rim at will. His strength and physique mean that officials often ignore certain fouls on him, as you simply cannot call every single instance of contact when it comes to LeBron James.

Recently, LeBron James spoke out about his lack of foul calls, joking that he has to "learn how to flop" to get those calls. LeBron James only got four free throws the entire game.

I love physicality, but also, I'd like for the whistle to be blown when I get hit. I mean, four free throws once again. I looked at a lot of guys tonight, shoot a lot of jump shots. They're going 9, 13 times to the free throw line. I gotta learn how to flop or something, seriously. I need to learn how to do that, swipe my head back or do something to get to the free throw lines.

There's no doubt that the officials need to be fairer when it comes to LeBron James. Players should all be officiated equally, and LeBron James is often hacked by opposing defenders with no foul calls. He has complained about officiating in the past, and hopefully, things can change in the future.

LeBron James Responded To The Criticism Of His Current Play

Prior to him dropping 30 points against the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James was criticized for his performances to start the season. The superstar responded to all the noise, pointing out that he was turning 38 soon, and adding that the noise "doesn't matter".

LeBron James was asked this morning about being scrutinized for his play this year: "C’mon man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months. And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."

It is definitely unfair to expect LeBron James to be a top-tier player forever, and Father Time catches up to every single superstar eventually. Though he may not be the same force that he was in the past, there's no doubt that LeBron James is still an extremely productive player who can be impactful offensively.

Hopefully, we see LeBron James continue to play at a high level going forward this season. The Los Angeles Lakers will need everything that he can give, and perhaps we'll see LeBron James help them turn things around and make the playoffs.