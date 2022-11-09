LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him to be the second-best player ever behind Michael Jordan. As of right now, LeBron James is still one of the best players in the league, despite him almost being 38 years old.

Though everyone knows what LeBron James can do on the court, there has been some criticism of his early play this year. He is the second-worst 3PT shooter in the NBA, and there have been some people who have suggested that he may be declining.

Recently, LeBron James was asked about the criticism he has received this year. James pointed out that he'll be "turning 38" soon, adding that "when you know who you are", the outside noise doesn't matter.

LeBron James was asked this morning about being scrutinized for his play this year: "C’mon man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months. And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter."

Though he has been inefficient at times this year, LeBron James has still impacted the game in a positive manner for the Los Angeles Lakers. Hopefully, he is able to get back to the level that he was at last year as the season goes on, and perhaps we'll see LeBron James lead the Los Angeles Lakers back to the playoffs.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Thinks LeBron James Needs To Find His Spark Again

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was one of LeBron James' teammates in 2020 when the Los Angeles Lakers won the title. He has recently sent an honest message to LeBron James, claiming that he wants to see "that spark" in the superstar once again.

"Just watching the games, it just looks like there's no basketball over there," Caldwell-Pope said. "It's just playing pickup. It's hard to watch sometimes. So from me to him, just get the team together, and I just want to see that spark in him again. I don't think I see that spark in Bron. So, hopefully, he can get it back."

Hopefully, we will see LeBron James' performance improve in the future, and the Los Angeles Lakers will definitely need him to play at a top-5 level if they are to get back to the playoffs this season.

As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are 2-8, which is obviously not a great start. However, there is still plenty of time for the team to bounce back, and we'll see if they manage to beat the Los Angeles Clippers this evening.