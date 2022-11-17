Skip to main content

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic Are Among The Worst 3-Point Shooters In The NBA

The NBA has gone through some changes since the mid-2010s, when the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson took over, showing the world that the 3-pointer was the shot of the future. It's been a while since the Dubs started dominating the competition and we have learned that they were right about that. 

Having shooters on your team is a big advantage if you want to win the NBA championship, and having a star that can make shots from long distance is even greater, but this season, we've seen some high-profile names struggling from the 3-point line in a big way. 

We already talked about Russell Westbrook being better than eight NBA stars from deep, and three of them are now a part of an exclusive group that nobody wants to join. 

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are ranked among the worst 3-point shooters in the NBA right now. The King is the small forward with the most 3-pointers ever, but he's never been as consistent as he would like, sometimes posting terrible numbers from beyond the arc. 

Irving is a menace at the paint, and his 39.1% from 3 is really remarkable, but this season he has struggled in that department. As for Luka, he hasn't been known as a shooter, even though he can make a clutch 3-pointer, but not regularly. As things stand today, these are the 10 worst 3-point shooters in the NBA

1. LeBron James - 23.9% 3PT (17-71 3PM-3PA)

2. RJ Barrett - 25.6% 3PT (22-77 3PM-3PA)

3. Cade Cunningham - 27.9% 3PT (17-61 3PM-3PA)

4. Kyrie Irving - 28.0% 3PT (21-75 3PM-3PA)

5. Norman Powell - 28.1% 3PT (16-57 3PM-3PA)

6. Luguentz Dort - 28.2% 3PT (24-85 3PM-3PA)

7. Reggie Jackson - 29.0% 3PT (18-62 3PM-3PA)

8. Luka Doncic - 29.1% 3PT (30-103 3PM-3PA)

9. Marcus Smart - 29.2% 3PT (21-72 3PM-3PA)

10. Reggie Bullock - 29.2% 3PT (19-65 3PM-3PA)

Some big names are a part of this infamous list, and it's unclear if some of them will be able to leave it. Some of these players really like to shoot the ball, especially Doncic, but their shots aren't falling so far. But, just like Luka, all these names will keep trying and hopefully get hot for the rest of the season. Being a good shooter can definitely extend your NBA career, and they must be well aware of that. 

