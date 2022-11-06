Skip to main content

LeBron James Posts Epic Video While Driving His Ferrari And Listening To Drake

LeBron James Posts Epic Video While Driving His Ferrari And Listening To Drake

It's safe to say that NBA players lead lives that are a lot more glamorous than the normal person. The players that become stars in the league not only have access to generational wealth but their fame and celebrity status buys them connections as well. As such, their pastimes and their hobbies are often different from the ones that their fans enjoy, even though the nature of the activities might end up being surprisingly similar. 

There are certain global aspects of the human experience, players come from the masses too, even the excellent ones. So when it comes to driving around and singing in your car, someone doesn't have to be an NBA player to enjoy that feeling. And while it may look a little different compared to when the normal person does it, even LeBron James seemingly enjoys bumping some music in his car from time to time. 

LeBron James Shared A Clip Of Him Listening To The New Drake Songs In His Ferrari

The Lakers did not play on Saturday night, so LeBron James had something of a day off. Although his season is not exactly going the way he might have wanted it to, the King is still unfazed. One of the benefits of being in Year 20 is that James knows the season is long and slow starts can be dealt with, even if the Lakers do seem to have some fundamental issues at the minute. So it's no surprise that he's driving around town bumping songs by his friend Drake, as he shared on his Instagram story

Screenshot 2022-11-06 at 8.03.55 PM

"Whoa whoa whoa"

James is someone that most would expect wouldn't be driving around himself, but it seems LeBron enjoys living simply just as much as he does anything else. The King rarely flexes the stuff he owns, James is a billionaire and likely above all that now, but the Ferrari he is driving around is pretty swanky, to say the least. 

All things considered, James will know that he needs to get back to performing at an elite level so he can help his team accumulate more wins. As of right now, the Lakers' roster problems seem like something they just have to deal with, but if they are to win despite them, the King will need to take over. There are questions about whether he can do that in Year 20, but LeBron has proved people wrong his entire life. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Posts Epic Video While Driving His Ferrari And Listening To Drake
NBA Media

LeBron James Posts Epic Video While Driving His Ferrari And Listening To Drake

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Defense After Loss To Jazz
NBA Media

LeBron James Calls Out Lakers Defense After Loss To Jazz

By Orlando Silva
Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors
NBA Media

Milwaukee Bucks Become The First Team To Win Their First 9 Games Since The 73-9 Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Continued Success Off The Bench: "Revenge Season Begins Now"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook's Stats Show He Is Shooting Better Than LeBron James This Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"
NBA Media

Steven Adams' Hilarious Reaction To His 19-Rebound Night Against The Hornets: "I'm A Big B*stard Mate"

By Divij Kulkarni
CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy
NBA Media

CJ McCollum Strongly Condemns Anti-Semitism Amid Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Provides An Update On His Back Injury, Reveals Which Upcoming Games He Will Play In

By Aaron Abhishek
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives Major Props To Kevin Durant After Clutch Performance In A Nets Win

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Insane Victor Wembanyama Highlight: "Bro A Demigod"

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Winning Amid Kyrie Irving Drama: “Once The Ball Is Tipped, The Bulls**t Goes Out The Window.”

By Gautam Varier
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fans React After Nets Win Back-To-Back Games Without Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

By Nico Martinez
Phoenix Suns
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Why He's Worried About The Phoenix Suns: "Chris Paul Is On The Downturn..."

By Nico Martinez