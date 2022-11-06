LeBron James Posts Epic Video While Driving His Ferrari And Listening To Drake

Credit: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

It's safe to say that NBA players lead lives that are a lot more glamorous than the normal person. The players that become stars in the league not only have access to generational wealth but their fame and celebrity status buys them connections as well. As such, their pastimes and their hobbies are often different from the ones that their fans enjoy, even though the nature of the activities might end up being surprisingly similar.

There are certain global aspects of the human experience, players come from the masses too, even the excellent ones. So when it comes to driving around and singing in your car, someone doesn't have to be an NBA player to enjoy that feeling. And while it may look a little different compared to when the normal person does it, even LeBron James seemingly enjoys bumping some music in his car from time to time.

LeBron James Shared A Clip Of Him Listening To The New Drake Songs In His Ferrari

The Lakers did not play on Saturday night, so LeBron James had something of a day off. Although his season is not exactly going the way he might have wanted it to, the King is still unfazed. One of the benefits of being in Year 20 is that James knows the season is long and slow starts can be dealt with, even if the Lakers do seem to have some fundamental issues at the minute. So it's no surprise that he's driving around town bumping songs by his friend Drake, as he shared on his Instagram story.

"Whoa whoa whoa"

James is someone that most would expect wouldn't be driving around himself, but it seems LeBron enjoys living simply just as much as he does anything else. The King rarely flexes the stuff he owns, James is a billionaire and likely above all that now, but the Ferrari he is driving around is pretty swanky, to say the least.

All things considered, James will know that he needs to get back to performing at an elite level so he can help his team accumulate more wins. As of right now, the Lakers' roster problems seem like something they just have to deal with, but if they are to win despite them, the King will need to take over. There are questions about whether he can do that in Year 20, but LeBron has proved people wrong his entire life.

