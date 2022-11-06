Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough time right now after a 3-7 start to the season. The Dubs became the first defending champion to start a season 0-6 on the road, setting the alarms at Chase Center. This team was expected to dominate as soon as the campaign started, but so far, they have struggled.

Klay Thompson is going through a shooting slump right now, posting poor numbers with the Dubs. Stephen Curry is doing his thing, but that hasn't been enough to lead his team to wins. The rest of the team can't find their pace, and that has become an issue for them.

Following their most recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr had some things to say, especially about Jordan Poole, who has struggled too. The 4x NBA champion coach urged Poole to let things flow on the court instead of forcing things.

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For 'Trying Too Hard' On The Court

Kerr talked about Poole's struggles, saying that he needs to stop overdribbling and focus on moving the ball, which would benefit him and the rest of the Warriors team.

“He’s trying too hard,” Kerr said. “I think Jordan’s trying too hard to create every play. He’s at his best when there’s a flow to a game. He plays on and off the ball. He’s getting some catch-and-shoot opportunities. The NBA is filled with the greatest athletes on earth and trying to drill through those athletes time and again is not going to be a winning formula. Ball movement is crucial to trying to win at this level.”

Kerr admitted that Poole isn't the only one having issues performing at a good level, naming the team's original Big 3 as part of this issue.

“That’s for Jordan, that’s for Steph, that’s for Klay, that’s for Draymond,” said Kerr. “And that’s the way that we’ve always played. Ball’s got to move. We’ve got to trust the pass to put the defense in a tough spot.”

He also touched on how important ball movement is for a team, and it can even impact the way the defense will react.

“Where now, all of a sudden, the defense is trying to recover, and you’re attacking closeouts and a disjointed defense rather than attacking one guy one-on-one with four guys standing behind him in a shell drill. And that’s what we’re looking at a lot, so we’ve got to soften up the defense by moving the ball and getting a better rhythm to our offense.”

The Golden State Warriors need to turn things around, as NBA fans are shocked that they and the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to win games right now. Things could get worse for the defending champions if they don't turn things around, and rivals will try to take advantage of that. If they kick the Warriors while they're down, the rest of the league could have an easier path to the championship.