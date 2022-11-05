Skip to main content

NBA Fans Are Shocked To See The Lakers And Warriors Near The Bottom Of The Standings 3 Weeks Into The Season: "No One Could Have Seen This Coming..."

The first few weeks of an NBA season are always going to come with some surprises, and that has not changed this year. In week three of this young season, teams like the Blazers, Jazz, Cavaliers, and Pelicans are soaring way above expectations, breaking the ceiling that others had set for them to start the campaign.

But there have also been a number of teams that have fallen well short of expectations, teams who have let their fans down with a concerning bad level of play.

In the West, those two teams are undoubtedly the Lakers and Warriors, who are a combined 5-13 on the season. It's still far too early to make any conclusive statements about either team, but they are definitely far from where they want to be in terms of competing on the court.

On Twitter this weekend, fans expressed some surprise and worry about the slow start for California's two marquee franchises and questioned when (if at all) we can expect them to turn things around.

Can The Warriors And Lakers Bounce Back To Save Their Season?

This season has certainly been a weird one so far, especially in the West. Teams we thought would be competing for Victor Wembanyama are dominating the league while many of the pre-season title favorites (like the Warriors and the Clippers) have struggled out of the gate.

It's not the first time things have been topsy-turvy like this, but it does make you wonder if this is sustainable. 

"I always talk about the game being connected and it just feels like we're putting ourselves in some tough spots offensively and then that translates to defense and then we're late in either in transition or on rotations and we just can't stop fouling," said Kerr on the biggest problem for his team. "38 more free throws tonight, we talk about it every day but something has to click with our guys. I don't think they're all just blatant hacks. I think the way we're playing is affecting our defense. It looks like a pick-up game out there."

In Los Angeles, everybody was expecting the Lakers to be bad, but nobody thought they would be this bad. At just 2-8, the only bright spot for them has been the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who looks inexplicably rejuvenated after suddenly coming to terms with his bench role.

Only time will tell how these teams respond to early adversity, but their play over these next few weeks could very well determine how things play out in April, May, and June.

