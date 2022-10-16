Skip to main content

LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."

The 2008 United States Olympics basketball team was filled with superstars. And, LeBron James for one, was in awe of the kind of unit that was constructed to win the gold.

They did win though and repeated the feat again four years later. True to the moniker, the Redeem Team did their job of putting the US at the pinnacle of Olympic basketball.

James relived how amazing the unit was In the latest Netflix documentary ‘The Redeem Team’. The docu followed the journey of the 2008 outfit led admirably by the late Kobe Bryant on their way to winning the gold.

The Los Angeles Lakers said the 2008 Team was the greatest international team of all time because Dwyane Wade, a bonafide star in the NBA came off the bench.

“Seriously, if you got D-Wade coming off your bench, you got the greatest international team ever."

It was an action-packed final against Spain where the US won a back-and-forth game 118-107. And while he did come off the bench, Wade was the leading scorer for the side averaging 16 points per game. 

The Redeem Team was constructed with the best in the NBA who was committed to playing for the national side well before the 2008 Olympics.

Dwyane Wade Was The Last Star To Be Interviews Before The Pandemic Started

In what comes off as a little-known fact, Forbes noted that the former Miami Heat star was the last player to be interviewed before the Coronavirus had the world screeching to a halt.

Director Jon Weinbach revealed the tidbit where he relived how Wade was the last man to do the talking. Prior to that, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh had shared their thoughts.

“I mean, we literally started the interview with food and toilet paper on the shelves, and we finished the interview with no food and no toilet paper there.”

The official synopsis according to Netflix reads:

After their shocking performance at the 2004 Olympics, the US men’s basketball team seeks redemption as they pursue gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.”

The Redeem Team is currently streaming on Netflix and features exclusive archival footage that also includes some never-seen-before moments featuring the late Kobe Bryant.

