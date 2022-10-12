Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. But at times, when it comes to the all-time debates, many fans tend to leave his name off the list of top 5 NBA players in the history of the league.

This is somewhat surprising due to the fact that Kobe has a pretty amazing resume. He spent 20 years in the NBA and won a lot of accolades which, includes five NBA Championships.

But the one thing that gets overlooked from Bryant's breathtaking career is his time with Team USA. The Black Mamba is one of the few players who were never defeated when wearing the Team USA jersey. Kobe had a perfect 36-0 record when representing the national team.

Speaking of Team USA, Netflix recently dropped a documentary on The Redeem Team. It was a team that was gathered ahead of the 2008 Olympics to show that the USA was still the home to the most talented basketball players in the world.

NBA Fans Are Left Stunned By Kobe Bryant's Greatness In The Redeem Team

The Redeem Team documentary showed how Kobe Bryant stepped up when his country needed him the most. He became a leader for all the members of Team USA. And as you'd expect from Kobe, he helped them with a clutch performance in the gold medal match against Spain.

Keeping all that in mind, one particular NBA fan was simply left stunned by Kobe's greatness. He shared his honest opinion on how he felt after watching Kobe's new side in the documentary.

"This Redeem Team doc just further confirms what the real ones already knew. Not only was Kobe Bryant the most skilled and talented player, but he was the ultimate alpha and winner. The basketball savant. He was wired a lot different. He flipped that culture."

Upon seeing this comment by the fan, many other fans joined in praising Kobe for what he did during his time with Team USA in 2008.

lbjposters: If you don’t got Kobe in your top 5, you should never speak basketball ever. A nightmare at both ends.

shaboogie: I swear to god there’s no further debate! Kobe is the goat!

livingproof50: I love Kobe too my man, but MJ did exist. He did it first with better efficiency with the whole league on his back. Kobe is the absolute best outside of MJ, but that doesn't mean he isn't an all-time dog.

theboxthrowback: There was a story about Kobe’s legendary work ethic. He would show up to meetings already drenched in sweat, while Melo, Bron, and Wade were yawning and fighting off sleep.😂

lou_giazello569: The false narrative that has been painted til now is the Jordan or Lebron goat debate, but in REALITY it’s always Jordan then Kobe in the 1st and close 2nd as the greatest of all time. Even nba players knew this fact deep down.

jpthebroker: This is nothing new if you actually saw Kobe play throughout his career..People listen to fools like Nick Wright like what he is an authority...MJ and Kobe is the only comparison. Without Kobe USA probably would have lost again.

billbungartz: The alpha on a team of alphas. They all deferred to him when it was winning time.

joshpinedamusic: It’s crazy how even the best guys on that team saw him as the alpha of alpha dogs. Different mentality and drive man, and he led by example.

princemuggzo: I feel your stance but mike is the originator of what Kobe displayed..respectfully...MIKE IS THE UNDISPUTED GOAT TBE WHATEVER LOL..

urke96_: 1. MJ 2. KOBE I don’t care about the rest

Watching The Redeem Team documentary has seemingly changed fans' perspectives about the Mamba. Many praised Kobe and are having a realization that just how talented Kobe was. So much so that they are picking him as the GOAT of basketball over Michael Jordan.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kobe Bryant Explained How Phil Jackson Brilliantly Managed To Handle Him And Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained How Phil Jackson Brilliantly Managed To Handle Him And Shaquille O'Neal

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson On If He Was Drafted By The Chicago Bulls: "There Would Be No Michael Jordan In Chicago."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson On If He Was Drafted By The Chicago Bulls: "There Would Be No Michael Jordan In Chicago."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference And Connected It To The Fight With Jordan Poole: "29-0 Fighting Record."
NBA Media

NBA Fan Notices Draymond Green Wore A 'Khabib Watch' During His Press Conference And Connected It To The Fight With Jordan Poole: "29-0 Fighting Record."

By Gautam Varier
Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: "Stephen Curry Says Jordan Poole Has The Messiest Locker"
NBA Media

Warriors Players Hilariously Reveal Who On The Team Has The Messiest Locker: "Stephen Curry Says Jordan Poole Has The Messiest Locker"

By Gautam Varier
Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"
NBA Media

Coach K Once Revealed He Was The First Coach To Ask Kobe Bryant To Take More Shots During Team USA Practice: "Can You Please Shoot The Freaking Ball?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers free agents
NBA

5 Best Free Agents For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Claims Jordan Poole Is Willing To Get Back On The Court With Draymond Green: "We Know He's Ready To Move Forward."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Returning To The Warriors Without A Suspension: "Bro Means Too Much To The Team, So We Ain't Doing S*it."

By Lee Tran
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Reveals His Goals For Next Season: "I Would Love To Be An All-Star Again, Win Another Championship, And Be On The All-Defensive Team."

By Lee Tran
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Will Rejoin The Warriors On Thursday And That He Has Been Fined But Not Suspended

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Raja Bell Says The Warriors Should Have Immediately Suspended Draymond Green After Altercation With Jordan Poole: "I'm Gonna Come Down On Draymond... You Know You Messed Up."

By Lee Tran
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey Believes Joel Embiid Is 'The Most Skilled Big Man' He's Ever Seen
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Believes Joel Embiid Is The Most Dominant Player In The NBA: "You Gotta Send The Whole Thing At Him."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Dominant Return After 514-Day Absence: "Zion About To Remind The League Who He Is"
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Teases New Additions To His Game: "They're Gonna See That My Game Has Evolved. I'm Gonna Show The World Things That I've Had In My Arsenal That I Didn't Show Before."

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper
NBA Media

LeBron James' The Shop Will Not Air Episode Featuring Kanye West After Controversial Remarks By The Rapper

By Ishaan Bhattacharya