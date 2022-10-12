NBA Fans Think Kobe Bryant Is The Greatest Player Ever After Michael Jordan And 2008 Redeem Team Documentary Proves That

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. But at times, when it comes to the all-time debates, many fans tend to leave his name off the list of top 5 NBA players in the history of the league.

This is somewhat surprising due to the fact that Kobe has a pretty amazing resume. He spent 20 years in the NBA and won a lot of accolades which, includes five NBA Championships.

But the one thing that gets overlooked from Bryant's breathtaking career is his time with Team USA. The Black Mamba is one of the few players who were never defeated when wearing the Team USA jersey. Kobe had a perfect 36-0 record when representing the national team.

Speaking of Team USA, Netflix recently dropped a documentary on The Redeem Team. It was a team that was gathered ahead of the 2008 Olympics to show that the USA was still the home to the most talented basketball players in the world.

NBA Fans Are Left Stunned By Kobe Bryant's Greatness In The Redeem Team

The Redeem Team documentary showed how Kobe Bryant stepped up when his country needed him the most. He became a leader for all the members of Team USA. And as you'd expect from Kobe, he helped them with a clutch performance in the gold medal match against Spain.

Keeping all that in mind, one particular NBA fan was simply left stunned by Kobe's greatness. He shared his honest opinion on how he felt after watching Kobe's new side in the documentary.

"This Redeem Team doc just further confirms what the real ones already knew. Not only was Kobe Bryant the most skilled and talented player, but he was the ultimate alpha and winner. The basketball savant. He was wired a lot different. He flipped that culture."

Upon seeing this comment by the fan, many other fans joined in praising Kobe for what he did during his time with Team USA in 2008.

lbjposters: If you don’t got Kobe in your top 5, you should never speak basketball ever. A nightmare at both ends. shaboogie: I swear to god there’s no further debate! Kobe is the goat! livingproof50: I love Kobe too my man, but MJ did exist. He did it first with better efficiency with the whole league on his back. Kobe is the absolute best outside of MJ, but that doesn't mean he isn't an all-time dog. theboxthrowback: There was a story about Kobe’s legendary work ethic. He would show up to meetings already drenched in sweat, while Melo, Bron, and Wade were yawning and fighting off sleep.😂 lou_giazello569: The false narrative that has been painted til now is the Jordan or Lebron goat debate, but in REALITY it’s always Jordan then Kobe in the 1st and close 2nd as the greatest of all time. Even nba players knew this fact deep down. jpthebroker: This is nothing new if you actually saw Kobe play throughout his career..People listen to fools like Nick Wright like what he is an authority...MJ and Kobe is the only comparison. Without Kobe USA probably would have lost again. billbungartz: The alpha on a team of alphas. They all deferred to him when it was winning time. joshpinedamusic: It’s crazy how even the best guys on that team saw him as the alpha of alpha dogs. Different mentality and drive man, and he led by example. princemuggzo: I feel your stance but mike is the originator of what Kobe displayed..respectfully...MIKE IS THE UNDISPUTED GOAT TBE WHATEVER LOL.. urke96_: 1. MJ 2. KOBE I don’t care about the rest

Watching The Redeem Team documentary has seemingly changed fans' perspectives about the Mamba. Many praised Kobe and are having a realization that just how talented Kobe was. So much so that they are picking him as the GOAT of basketball over Michael Jordan.