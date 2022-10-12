Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole

Unless you are living under a rock, then you must be aware of why the Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is currently in the news headlines over the last few days. The Dubs veteran has always been seen as a leader of the team and has proved his worth a plethora of times.

But a few days ago, Dray lost his calm during a Warriors' practice session. He got into a heated scuffle with his 23-year-old teammate Jordan Poole. After exchanging a few words, Poole pushed Green, and the 4x NBA champion responded by throwing a punch toward Poole.

Following the incident, Green has been absolutely torched by fans for his actions. But there are a few who believe that what Green did wasn't wrong.

Draymond Green's Mother Deactivates Her Twitter Account

Although it has been revealed that Green has apologized for his actions, there are many still berating the former Defensive Player of the Year. In fact, many have labeled Green's hitting Poole as a sucker bunch because he's jealous of Poole potentially being the favorite of the Warriors to give him a contract extension.

Amidst this, Draymond's mother, Mary Babers-Green, decided to defend his son against fans on Twitter.

"That wasn't a Sucker punch. Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted.. End of story!"

But if there's anything that we have learned about NBA fans on Twitter, it's the fact that they are relentless. So there's a huge possibility that Green's mother was berated by fans for her words.

This has now led to Mary Babers-Green deactivating her Twitter account. When searching for her account on Twitter, an error message saying "This account doesn't exist" appears in the middle of the screen in bold letters.