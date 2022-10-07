Skip to main content

Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes Statement On The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "Draymond Apologized To The Team"

Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes Statement On The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "Draymond Apologized To The Team"

The Golden State Warriors' training camp hasn't started in the best way possible. Although they are coming off of an incredible season where they won a championship, spirits aren't that high in the Warriors camp right now.

The biggest reason for the same is the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Recently, Green and Poole had an altercation during a practice session. While the exact reason behind the same is still up for speculation, the altercation between the two has been a cause of concern for the Dubs' fans and critics alike.

Bob Myers Gives Crucial Update On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation 

While Dubs fans might be worried about the whole situation between Green and Poole, GM Bob Myers recently provided a crucial update on the situation between the duo.

"It's the NBA. It's a professional sport. These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened... Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that."

While reports do suggest that there will be punishment or fine for Green, Myers also clarified that the situation will be handled internally rather than making it a public affair.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally. That's going to be an internal process."

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire within the coming days. While Draymond might have apologized to the team, he is often outspoken about situations like these. Given his nature, the 2017 DPOY might reveal his perspective on the whole altercation.

The Warriors meanwhile will try to solve this issue as soon as possible. Given that Green and Poole were crucial in their championship run last season, keeping the core roster will be the aim for the management. Will we see the same Dubs roster ahead of the start of the NBA season?

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Is Working To Keep The Warriors Together After The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Incident

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Reportedly Lost The 'Trust And Respect' Of His Teammates After Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac
Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Has An Interesting Take On Victor Wembanyama: "He’s Like The 2K Create-A-Player”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Trae Young, Ja Morant, De'Aaron Fox And More NBA Players React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

By Orlando Silva
Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva