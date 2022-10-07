Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes Statement On The Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "Draymond Apologized To The Team"

The Golden State Warriors' training camp hasn't started in the best way possible. Although they are coming off of an incredible season where they won a championship, spirits aren't that high in the Warriors camp right now.

The biggest reason for the same is the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green. Recently, Green and Poole had an altercation during a practice session. While the exact reason behind the same is still up for speculation, the altercation between the two has been a cause of concern for the Dubs' fans and critics alike.

While Dubs fans might be worried about the whole situation between Green and Poole, GM Bob Myers recently provided a crucial update on the situation between the duo.

"It's the NBA. It's a professional sport. These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened... Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that."

While reports do suggest that there will be punishment or fine for Green, Myers also clarified that the situation will be handled internally rather than making it a public affair.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally. That's going to be an internal process."

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire within the coming days. While Draymond might have apologized to the team, he is often outspoken about situations like these. Given his nature, the 2017 DPOY might reveal his perspective on the whole altercation.

The Warriors meanwhile will try to solve this issue as soon as possible. Given that Green and Poole were crucial in their championship run last season, keeping the core roster will be the aim for the management. Will we see the same Dubs roster ahead of the start of the NBA season?