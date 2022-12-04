Skip to main content

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

LeBron James has shown time and time again that he's a world-class troll. The King is always joking around, trying to bring joy to people, which is more visible on social media. 

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar knows when he must take things seriously, as he did this week while talking about Jerry Jones' controversial 1957 photo, but when he's not trying to send a serious message to people, James is making jokes and simply enjoying life. 

The biggest examples come when he's with his wife Savannah, who doesn't hesitate to get rude when the King starts to make jokes. This isn't something new, and LeBron is always ready to mock other people, no matter who they are. 

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

That's what happened in 2018 when he was still a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron found somebody following him around at the mall, and he decided to take a picture of this person. The result was hilarious, as James called this person the high-school version of Dwayne Johnson "The Rock". 

Bron even shared the pic on Instagram, tagging The Rock and asking him why his younger doppelganger was following him around. 

Hey @therock! Why was your high school self following me in the mall from store to store the other day?!?! Hot tub time machine?? If so let me use it too so I can go back to high school myself. Back to the best time of my life. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

LeBron finds it pretty easy to troll people, and this time he nailed it. One could argue that this person doesn't look like The Rock at all, but others could see the similarities. James had a blast with this post, trolling the Rock and perhaps exposing this man for chasing him around the mall just like that. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
NBA Media

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains How The 2016 NBA Championship Places LeBron James Over Michael Jordan In The GOAT Debate

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Chicago Bulls Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards
NBA Media

Bradley Beal Gets Brutally Honest On Why He Re-Signed With Washington Wizards

By Aaron Abhishek
Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"
NBA Media

Chandler Parsons Posted A Wild Photo With Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban: "Thicker Than Contracts"

By Divij Kulkarni
Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s
NBA Media

Hollywood Actor Will Smith Begged Michael Jordan To Let Him Be The 1st Person To Wear Air Jordan 5s

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy
NBA Media

Devin Booker Revealed The Inspiration He Takes From Kobe Bryant For Building His Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship
NBA Media

Dallas Mavericks Urged To Pair Luka Doncic With An Elite Big Man To Win A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward
NBA

Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Small Forward

By Nick Mac
Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals Which NBA Legends His Mother Made Him Study To Improve His Game

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Quashing Lakers Trade Rumors

By Aaron Abhishek
Tyronn Lue Breaks His Silence On Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Missing Games For The Clippers
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Defends Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Missing So Many Games For The Clippers This Season

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore

By Orlando Silva
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History
NBA

The Worst Draft Mistakes In Cleveland Cavaliers History

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"

By Divij Kulkarni
Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek