LeBron James has shown time and time again that he's a world-class troll. The King is always joking around, trying to bring joy to people, which is more visible on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar knows when he must take things seriously, as he did this week while talking about Jerry Jones' controversial 1957 photo, but when he's not trying to send a serious message to people, James is making jokes and simply enjoying life.

The biggest examples come when he's with his wife Savannah, who doesn't hesitate to get rude when the King starts to make jokes. This isn't something new, and LeBron is always ready to mock other people, no matter who they are.

LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self

That's what happened in 2018 when he was still a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron found somebody following him around at the mall, and he decided to take a picture of this person. The result was hilarious, as James called this person the high-school version of Dwayne Johnson "The Rock".

Bron even shared the pic on Instagram, tagging The Rock and asking him why his younger doppelganger was following him around.

Hey @therock! Why was your high school self following me in the mall from store to store the other day?!?! Hot tub time machine?? If so let me use it too so I can go back to high school myself. Back to the best time of my life. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

LeBron finds it pretty easy to troll people, and this time he nailed it. One could argue that this person doesn't look like The Rock at all, but others could see the similarities. James had a blast with this post, trolling the Rock and perhaps exposing this man for chasing him around the mall just like that.

