Timberwolves Set Impossible Price On Jaden McDaniels: Will Only Trade For Giannis Antetokounmpo Or Nikola Jokic

Even after their second-round loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still a team on the rise in the Western Conference. Behind Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, they’ve established themselves as a true title contender, but that doesn’t mean they will settle for complacency.

This summer, with the pressure mounting to make a move, the Timberwolves will be considering many options, but we shouldn’t expect them to trade young swingman Jaden McDaniels. According to the latest rumors, the Timberwolves have made him untouchable in trade talks unless it includes either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.

“Other teams have always called on rising swingman Jaden McDaniels,” wrote HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “Minnesota has made him essentially untradable unless it was for a blockbuster trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.”

With two Conference Finals appearances in the last three years, the Timberwolves aren’t far from contention, and it might only take a few more moves to get them into the same tier as the Thunder and Spurs out West. Unfortunately, the Wolves are not in the running for Giannis (and Jokic is not available), but there is a sense that they are content with their core as-is. When it comes to McDaniels, they seem to regard him to the same degree as proven superstars like Giannis and Jokic. They also refused to trade him for Kevin Durant.

Given that those guys are some of the players in the game, the bar is set high for McDaniels’ trade value, and it’s not hard to see why. Drafted 28th overall in 2020, the 6’9” forward played his way into a major role in Chris Finch’s rotation, due mostly to his consistency, maturity, and two-sided skill set.

With averages of 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 51.5% shooting and 41.2% shooting from three, the 2025-26 season was the best of McDaniels’ career, and he’s only projected to get better at just 25 years old.

Between him, Anthony Edwards, and Joan Beringer, the Timberwolves feel like they’ve found their core for the future. Where that leaves everyone else is unclear, but we can assume that at least one of Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert will not be back next season.

In their place, the Timberwolves will look for players who can fit their competitive, fast-paced environment. One option is star point guard Kyrie Irving, but the Mavericks would prefer to keep him as a mentor for Cooper Flagg. Another option is Ja Morant, although he’d come with a lot of baggage.

Ultimately, we know the Timberwolves will be active this summer, but they won’t just trade anyone in their quest to compete. For better or worse, they are not willing to trade Jaden McDaniels for virtually anyone right now, and it really speaks volumes to their confidence in his future development.

Best of all, with McDaniels signed through 2029, the Timberwolves don’t have to worry about him leaving anytime soon. Over the next three years, he’ll be empowered and equipped to play up to his full potential, and it might just validate the Wolves’ overwhelming loyalty.