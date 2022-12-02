Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers may miss the services of Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Both players have been instrumental for Los Angeles in their resurgent run. While Walker has been their third scoring option, Schroder has provided that extra spunk for the team on both sides of the floor.

The Lakers will bank on their big names, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook to do the bulk of the damage against Milwaukee who is a defensive powerhouse. They are better placed than LA with a 15-5 run in the East.

Davis and James have been orchestrating wins for the Lakers. After starting 0-5, they have now improved to 8-12 and have won six of their last eight games. Their big man has been averaging 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, while James has looked his usual self with 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

The Lakers' next stretch pits them against potential playoff and title contenders, and they will look to set the tone against a formidable Bucks outfit that will also see the return of Khris Middleton. On that note, here's a look at Los Angeles' injury report against Milwaukee.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Milwaukee Bucks: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Probable

ESPN's updated injury report will not please Lakers fans. Lonnie Walker (foot) and Dennis Schroder (personal reason) are listed as questionable.

James (leg) and Davis (back) find themselves as day-to-day and listed as probable, but will almost definitely suit up against the Bucks. 

The veteran has been in good form since his return, and much will rest on his shoulders. Davis has been gutting through a stiff back, and his perseverance has been paying off for the Purple and Gold. Neither of their issues has been serious enough to miss games, but they will look toward Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves to ease some of their load. 

Troy Brown Jr. is listed as probable as well, while Cole Swider continues to miss out on basketball action. On a side note, the Bucks will miss the services of Joe Ingles, MarJon Beauchamp, and Serge Ibaka.

