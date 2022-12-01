Lakers Fans Celebrate After Dominant Win Over Trail Blazers: “How Is LeBron This Good At 38 Years Old?”

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers walked away with a win in their final home game before a 6-game road trip when they comfortably beat the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. LA won the game 109-128 and will next face the Milwaukee Bucks with a returning Khris Middleton on Friday.

The Lakers were coming off a shock loss where they blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and proceeded to get gamed by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard. They held their lead this game, as LeBron James had a great comeback performance after taking the blame for the Lakers' loss against the Pacers.

Fans were praising 'Bron and the Lakers for having their most comfortable win of the season against a Portland Trail Blazers squad that has been good even with Damian Lillard out.

The Lakers had LeBron James contribute 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists on 12-18 shooting. Anthony Davis had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks on the night to ensure the Lakers take the win.

Will The Lakers Go All-In With A Trade?

The Lakers supporting cast have really improved since their 2-10 starts, going 6-2 in their last 8 games to keep their play-in hopes alive. The rumors of the Lakers making a big trade ahead of December 15 seems to be looking very real, especially with the Lakers releasing Matt Ryan to create a spot on the roster.

Russell Westbrook had a poor game tonight, taking 14 shots in just 22 minutes and scoring just 10 points. The Lakers have been reducing his minutes recently and it seems it might be because a trade is inevitably coming.

It'll be very interesting to see how LA can salvage their season and what players they will end up trading for to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a fighting chance this season.

