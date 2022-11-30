Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed 

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are getting big news today, as their two second-best players are getting close to a return to the court. These teams are expected to compete at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference and having their roster fully healthy will play a key role in that.

That's why their fans should be excited now, as their Robins are getting back to action in just a matter of days. After repairing a torn ligament in his left wrist, Middleton is set to make his return with the Milwaukee Bucks, as they aim to keep their good moment in the East.

James Harden suffered a strained right foot tendon injury that sidelined him for a couple of weeks, but the Beard is also on the verge to re-join his team and help them climb positions on the leaderboard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided two huge updates on these two, sharing the dates when they would return to the court to try to help their teams win games and be in the best form come playoff time.

Two notable injury updates: - Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers. - 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday

Both Bucks and 76ers are top-5 teams in the East right now, but these additions will give them the chance to rank higher than the No. 2 and No. 5 spot, respectively. Milwaukee and Philadelphia could clash in the postseason next year and having their second-best players on the roster will be crucial.

These two squads are looking really dangerous without these players, and one imagines that their returns will take them to the next level in a very difficult conference.

