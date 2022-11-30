Skip to main content

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are getting big news today, as their two second-best players are getting close to a return to the court. These teams are expected to compete at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference and having their roster fully healthy will play a key role in that. 

That's why their fans should be excited now, as their Robins are getting back to action in just a matter of days. After repairing a torn ligament in his left wrist, Middleton is set to make his return with the Milwaukee Bucks, as they aim to keep their good moment in the East. 

James Harden suffered a strained right foot tendon injury that sidelined him for a couple of weeks, but the Beard is also on the verge to re-join his team and help them climb positions on the leaderboard. 

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed 

Shams Charania of The Athletic provided two huge updates on these two, sharing the dates when they would return to the court to try to help their teams win games and be in the best form come playoff time. 

Two notable injury updates:

- Bucks star Khris Middleton is nearing his season debut, potentially as soon as Friday vs. Lakers.

- 76ers star James Harden is targeting return on current three-game road trip, likely in Houston on Monday

Both Bucks and 76ers are top-5 teams in the East right now, but these additions will give them the chance to rank higher than the No. 2 and No. 5 spot, respectively. Milwaukee and Philadelphia could clash in the postseason next year and having their second-best players on the roster will be crucial. 

These two squads are looking really dangerous without these players, and one imagines that their returns will take them to the next level in a very difficult conference. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
NBA Media

Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

By Divij Kulkarni
Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Creating A World Cup Soccer Team With NBA Players: This Team Would Beat Brazil And France
NBA

Creating A World Cup Soccer Team With NBA Players: This Team Would Beat Brazil And France

By Eddie Bitar
10 Most Unbreakable Single Game Records In NBA History
NBA

10 Most Unbreakable Single Game Records In NBA History

By Nick Mac