Skip to main content

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It..."

Magic Johnson Explains Why He Left The Los Angeles Lakers: “I Wanted To Fire Luke Walton. I Said Jeanie Your Man Don’t Have It...."

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the richest histories in the history of the league. They have won 17 NBA Championships and the credit for those wins goes to some of the best players who have donned the iconic Purple and Gold jersey over the years. Evidently, these players are considered as legends of the franchise.

But even among them, the role that Magic Johnson played for the Lakers during the 1980s is something that fans will never forget. At a time when the NBA was on the verge of bankruptcy and no team was making a lot of profit, the Lakers drafted a flashy point guard in Magic Johnson.

Magic completely changed the atmosphere of the team, with his swagger and popularity among the fans. Johnson also helped the organization win five NBA Championships during the 1980s.

Magic Johnson Revealed Why He Stepped Down From The Lakers As An Executive

After Kobe's retirement in 2016, the Lakers were left with a huge void to fill. Additionally, at the time, Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak were calling the shots for the team.

Following the announcement of Jeanie Buss as the controlling owner of the franchise, she wanted to help the Lakers get back to winning ways. She did so by giving Magic Johnson an executive role.

But after just two years, Magic abruptly resigned from his role. There has been a lot of confusion about the reason behind Magic's resignation. The 5x NBA champion finally unveiled the reason in the latest episode of the Lakers' ongoing docuseries on Hulu.

"I wanted to fire Luke Walton. I said, 'Jeanie your man don’t have it. He doesn’t make adjustments with in the game. I hate to tell u that because I know you love him. Can he get better?' I said, 'I'm hoping that he can but I don't think he can.' Other people in the Lakers, the non-basketball people, are trying to tell me that I can't make those calls. To preserve the love and my friendship with Jeanie, I felt it was the best to step down."

Magic's time with the Lakers as an executive may have been short, but he did help in bringing LeBron James to the Purple and Gold. Moreover, Magic revealed that LBJ made a promise to bring an NBA Championship to the Lakers, and he fulfilled his promise. Magic may return to the Lakers in a different role in the future, but there's no way for us to confirm that as of now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House
Entertainment

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed The Story About When Michael Jackson Surprised Him In Orlando And Wanted To Buy His House

By Gautam Varier
Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

Shams Charania Says The Atlanta Hawks Want To Add Jae Crowder To Big 3 Of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, And John Collins

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Explained How Kobe Bryant Inspired Him: "He Is One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game. I Love His Journey... He Was Always A Kid, He Was Always Curious To Learn More."

By Gautam Varier
Carlos Boozer And Dwight Howard Reveal How Insanely Popular Kobe Bryant Was In China During The Olympics: "A Girl Fainted In Front Of Us Trying To Get To Kobe."
NBA Media

Carlos Boozer And Dwight Howard Reveal How Insanely Popular Kobe Bryant Was In China During The Olympics: "A Girl Fainted In Front Of Us Trying To Get To Kobe."

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Michael Jordan's All-Time Starting Five vs. LeBron James' All-Time Lakers Starting Five: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2001 To 2010: Cleveland Cavaliers Selected The Greatest Player Of The 21st Century

By Eddie Bitar
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 30-11

By Nick Mac
Allen Iverson Was Given A 15-Year Prison Sentence When He Was 17 Years Old: "I Had To Use The Whole Jail Situation As Something Positive."
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Was Given A 15-Year Prison Sentence When He Was 17 Years Old: "I Had To Use The Whole Jail Situation As Something Positive."

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Said That Around '80% Of Players In The League' Watch Anime

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not In Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Shuts Down Skip Bayless After He Tried To Insinuate That Lakers Players Are Not On Good Terms Because Russell Westbrook Was Sitting Far From LeBron James And Anthony Davis On The Bench

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis' Dominant Performance Against The Warriors: "If He And LeBron Are Healthy The Lakers Can Win The Championship."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."
NBA Media

Coach K Believes The 1992 Dream Team Could Have Been Even Better: "All Those Guys, They Were Unbelievable To Watch. If They Were All In Their Prime? Forget It."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
NBA Media

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Explains Being Tenacious Is Very Important To Succeed In The NBA: "Nobody Is Bringing That Tenacity To The Floor. So, I Realized Like My Second Day There, They Need Somebody To Bring That Dog In."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary