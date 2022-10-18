Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."

The Golden State Warriors have had a lot of doubters throughout the last few seasons in the NBA. Kevin Durant leaving, injuries to Klay Thompson and even Steph Curry and some poor years led to fans and some analysts forgetting just how good the Dubs are. And the team reminded them in style, clinching their 4th championship in 8 seasons in 2021-22 without playing a Game 7 in the entire playoffs.

The Dubs have faced some turmoil before the new season begins, but everything seems to be sorted ahead of their opening night game against the Lakers on Tuesday. And many people think that having signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to big extensions, the Warriors have what it takes to repeat as champions. But ESPN host Malika Andrews isn't so sure.

Richard Jefferson: "I'm taking the Warriors over the field. I think they're the best team."

Malika Andrews: "Even though Giannis is in the field? Even though Kevin Durant is in the field?"

Richard Jefferson: "Have you seen Steph Curry?"

Malika Andrews: "I'm just being clear."

This exchange implies that despite the Warriors showing what they are capable of, Andrews doesn't think they're the favorites going into the season. There are other contenders of course, but the Dubs know how to win and have a settled core and a superstar. And as could have been expected, these comments weren't too well received by the Warriors fanbase.

Warriors Fans Flamed Malika Andrews For Questioning If The Warriors Can Win The NBA Championship

Golden State fans have gotten used to success in the recent era, they have something of a dynasty. And it's not the first time Malika Andrews has doubted their team, so they were quick to let her hear it on social media.

"She's always on the wrong side." "Surprise surprise, Malika is wrong about something again." "IDK where her Warriors hate even comes from." "She must have really hated growing up in the Bay Area or something." "Damn, Malika is a hater fr." "Never thought I’d say this but THANK YOU Richard Jefferson." "Steph hearing all this slander, you best believe." "Bro it’s gotta be a joke now. Those dudes were in the field last year and GS cakewalked through em." "KD just got swept be serious." "Malika Andrews is just wrong about stuff, nothing new." "All of them will be watching Steph get his 5th ring."

It's not blasphemy to suggest that other teams have a chance at winning, but Warriors fans seem to not want to give Andrews the benefit of the doubt. The new NBA season is about to tip off though, and whatever doubts people have will get answered right on the court. It's an exciting time!