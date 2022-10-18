Skip to main content

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

The NBA opening day is here, and tonight the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off. The opening night is an exciting time to be a fan of the Golden State Warriors, as the players will be getting their rings after winning the last season's NBA title.

On the other hand, as Anthony Davis said earlier, the Lakers want to ruin the ring ceremony for the Warriors by winning the matchup. But the Purple and Gold are yet to win a season opener since the arrival of LeBron James in the city of L.A.

The season opener is all set to begin at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in San Francisco. With that being said, let's take a look at the expected lineups, injury reports, and what to expect from the much-anticipated game.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

The Purple and Gold will be traveling to San Francisco this Tuesday, but they will be playing the game with a depleted roster. According to the latest injury reports, Dennis Schroder, Troy Brown Jr., and Thomas Bryant are listed out.

In addition to that, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook are listed as probable for the Tuesday night game but are expected to play.

Keeping that in mind, the Lakers' starting five is expected to feature Patrick Beverley (G), Kendrick Nunn (G), LeBron James (F), Anthony Davis (F), and Damian Jones (C).

Russell Westbrook is expected to come off the bench as part of the Lakers' experiment of exploring the best position in which Brodie fits within the current structure of the team.

Golden State Warriors Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

The Warriors are coming off a tough past few weeks due to the fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Apart from that, the Warriors do not have a lot of injuries to deal with as of now.

According to the latest injury reports, Andre Iguodala (hip) is listed out, while Patrick Baldwin Jr. (thumb) is questionable.

The Warriors have an amazing pool of players to pick their starting five for the season opener. But their expected starting five is Stephen Curry (G), Klay Thompson (G), Andrew Wiggins (F), Draymond Green (F), and Kevon Looney (C).

Fans should expect Klay to be on minutes restrictions for the first few weeks of the season, so despite him most likely starting the game, Jordan Poole is expected to be playing the majority of minutes.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers Season Opener Prediction

On paper, the Lakers and the Warriors may look like pretty evenly matched teams, but the reality is far from that. The Lakers are coming off an abysmal 1-5 NBA preseason, whereas the Dubs have a 3-2 record.

Keeping that in mind and the Warriors obviously having better chemistry, they are the heavy favorites to win the season opener against the Lakers. The Lakers could still cause an upset, and it will be a great way to begin the new season.

The key players for the Lakers will be the incredible duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Over the last two seasons, fans haven't seen them play a lot of games together due to injury troubles.

But the duo is at its full strength in the season opener, the Warriors may have their hands full throughout the game. We saw a teaser of it in the NBA preseason when Anthony Davis dominated the Dubs.

As for the Warriors, they have multiple players who can make or break the game. But the most important piece will be how well Stephen Curry can shoot during the early minutes of the game. If he can get off to a hot start, the Warriors are more or less guaranteed a victory because we have seen the Lakers slack off during the final minutes of the game.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jordan Poole Says He Is Locked In After Signing His $140 Million Contract Extension: “There’s Another Level You Can Take It To, Knowing That Your Family Is Taken Care Of, Friends Are Taken Care Of..."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Says He Is Locked In After Signing His $140 Million Contract Extension: “There’s Another Level You Can Take It To, Knowing That Your Family Is Taken Care Of, Friends Are Taken Care Of..."

By Gautam Varier
NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Opens Up About Draymond Green's Fight Against Jordan Poole: "Violence Is Never The Solution To Anything, Especially Between Teammates."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Opens Up About Draymond Green's Fight Against Jordan Poole: "Violence Is Never The Solution To Anything, Especially Between Teammates."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"

By Gautam Varier
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
NBA Media

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Vows To Play All 82 Games This Season: "I'm 19... If It's Up To Me, I'd Play Every Game."
NBA Media

Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Vows To Play All 82 Games This Season: "I'm 19... If It's Up To Me, I'd Play Every Game."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."
NBA Media

Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

By Aikansh Chaudhary