Skip to main content

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

Anthony Davis

After finishing 11th in the West last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still far from where they want to be as a team. Between the attitude of Russell Westbrook, the age of LeBron James, and the questionable depth of their supporting cast, there are more reasons than one to be pessimistic about the season ahead.

But superstar big man Anthony Davis seems to really be looking forward to this season, and he isn't short on confidence when it comes to believing his team can make a run. 

A day before his team's opening night against the defending champs, Davis spoke about the matchup and got real about potential spoiling their big night.

(via Jovan Buha)

"Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws," Davis said on Monday.

The Lakers will have to sit and watch as the Warriors receive their championship rings one by one. After a season of turmoil, it will serve as a brutal reminder of how flawed and dysfunctional the Lakers really are.

With mostly the same roster from last year, it remains to be seen if the Purple and Gold can improve from their previous run, but Davis remains hopeful.

"Coming off the championship season, I don't wanna say we were high, but it was my first time winning a championship at this level, and it is a different feeling," said Davis. "With COVID as well, you don't get your parade, you gotta find ways to celebrate. Then we come into a season and injuries started to happen. Following season, the same thing. For me, I try not to get too high or too low. I kind of knew that, but it really went into effect the last 2 years. When you have great season, you don't want to come into the next year really high. You wanna be even keel. When you have a tough season, like the last 2, you don't wanna get down and be tough on yourself... Nobody's going to feel sorry for you. As an organization and a team, we learned that. We have to stay even keel and focus on winning games, even if we win the championship or not."

In the West alone, the Lakers face some pretty steep competition. Between the Warriors, Clippers, Nuggets, Suns, and Grizzlies, the path to a playoff spot will be riddled with challenges.

But if Davis stays locked-in, and is able to step up as a leader both on and off the court, it could drastically alter the balance of power in the Western Conference. Tuesday night should give us our first clue.

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."

By Nico Martinez
Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal
NBA Media

Boston Celtics Honor The Late Bill Russell In Legendary Jersey Reveal

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Is 'Likely' To Excersize His $27.5M Option With Warriors Next Season

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life” Comment
NBA Media

Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”

By Nico Martinez
The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s
NBA

The 10 Greatest Small Forwards Of The 2000s

By Nick Mac
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI

By Divij Kulkarni
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier
122115-allen-iverson
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Names His All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

By Divij Kulkarni