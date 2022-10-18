Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable

The 2022-23 NBA season is just hours away from starting. And just like each year, the NBA opening day is one of the most exciting times to be a fan of the league. This season, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will be facing off against each other in one of the opening day matchups.

Since the Warriors are the defending champions, it's a no-brainer to have them play on day one of the season. As for the Lakers, they may have been one of the worst teams last season but the organization still has a star-studded roster.

Obviously, a lot of fans want to see the likes of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson battle it out against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. However, the matchup may get ruined due to injury issues.

The Lakers Could Play The First Game Of The Season Without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook

Over the last two seasons, the Purple and Gold have lost a lot of games due to constant injury troubles to their star players. Fans hoped they would see their favorite NBA stars healthy this season, but that possibility is hanging by a thread.

According to ESPN, the Lakers are confirmed to play without Troy Brown Jr. (back injury), Dennis Schroder (thumb injury), and Thomas Bryant (thumb injury). The three players have been ruled out for the first few weeks of the season.

Now, on top of that, the backbone of the Lakers' are also listed as probable for the opening fixture. Yes, LeBron James (left foot soreness), Anthony Davis (back injury), and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) are officially listed as probable for the game against the Warriors.

Considering the fact that the Lakers have one of the toughest opening schedules for the 2022-23 NBA season, fans will hope that their star trio gets well soon and their injuries do not get worse.