Skip to main content

A Fan Tries To Shoot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

Basketball may have originated in the United States of America, but over the years, it has gained popularity across the globe. One of the biggest reasons behind the sport reaching the global stage is the popularity of the NBA.

In 2022, the NBA is hands down the biggest basketball league in the world. Players from all around the world try their best to showcase their talent in the NBA in hopes of earning a lot of money and fame. Evidently, the fans of the sport also try various unique things in the name of playing basketball.

It can be from trying to imitate their favorite players or trying to shoot three-pointers while being on an unsteady ship in the middle of the ocean. Yes, we are not kidding about it.

Basketball Fans Are Flabbergasted After Watching A Person Trying To Score A Basket On A Ship

Having fans who love the sport of basketball is one of the things which has increased its popularity over the years. But there are times when a few fans tend to take things to the next level.

A basketball fan with the username connor_durant on TikTok posted a video of him trying to score a basket on a ship while being surrounded by huge waves.

Basketball fans loved the courage of the fan, and they reacted to the video in various ways. Here are some of the best comments we found below the clip:

hunnitbabyb: Titanic but a basketball movie instead 💀💀.

corymateo15: How is he even allowed on there 💀 with no harness or anything.

a.71403: “Bro you didn’t take my ankles, it was the waves.”

callm3_iss: How many basketballs have they lost in that ocean bro.

ethancrane39: U go fo a dunk but the basket moves.

the_beast_36: Actual 5v5 it would be hilarious.

j_progressions: Imagine getting crossed so hard you fall off the ship 🤣.

ixojustjuju: Imagine getting your ankles broken in the direction the ship is leaning 😭.

uapahaa: You playing and somebody says "kobe!" and airballs it into the ocean/

justin.brunk.33: They’ve played a whole college basketball game on the deck of one in like 2010.

There were some hilarious comments about what it would be like to play basketball on a ship in the middle of the ocean. Most fans believe it will result in a lot of ankles being broken due to crazy crossovers. On the other hand, another big concern would be losing a lot of basketballs into the depths of the ocean.

YOU MAY LIKE

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"
NBA Media

A Fan Tries To Shot The Basketball On A Ship While Being Around Large Waves: "How Many Basketballs Have They Lost In That Ocean Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."
NBA Media

James Harden Completely Lost Marcus Smart With A Simple Stepback Move: "Smart Swimming To Another Planet."

By Gautam Varier
John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997
NBA Media

John Stockton's Game-Winning 3 Against The Rockets Lifts The Jazz To Their First NBA Finals Appearance In 1997

By Titan Frey
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
NBA Media

LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring

By Divij Kulkarni
The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"
NBA Media

The Warriors Legends Officially Have Four Championship Rings: "Fourth Championship In The Last Eight Seasons. Dynasty!"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek
"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors
NBA Media

"You Know It’s Bad When Russell Westbrook Has The Best FG% On The Team", NBA Fan Knew The Lakers Were In Trouble Against The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel
NBA Media

First Look At The Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Championship Ring: 16 Carats Of Yellow And White Diamonds, 7 Carats Of Yellow Diamonds On Bezel

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce
NBA Media

LeBron James Is Now In The Top 10 All-Time List For The Most 3-Pointers, Tied With Damian Lillard And Paul Pierce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."
NBA Media

LeBron James Gave A Brutally Honest Answer On The Lakers' Poor Shooting Against The Warriors: "We’re Not A Team That's Constructed Of Great Shooting."

By Gautam Varier
Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."
NBA Media

Andre Iguodala's NSFW Reaction To Draymond Green Chatting With LeBron James During The Game: "Iggy Is Wild For Doing That Gesture With All Due Respect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Got Destroyed By Warriors Fans Because She Doesn't Believe Stephen Curry And Golden State Will Win The 2023 Championship: "She's Always On The Wrong Side."

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Believes He Got Injured Because He Came Off The Bench Against The Sacramento Kings: “Absolutely, I’ve Been Doing The Same Thing For 14 Years Straight."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
NBA Trade Rumors

Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."

By Lee Tran