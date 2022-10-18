Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers may well be sporting the best team of the Joel Embiid era as they head into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have got James Harden who seems to be in the best shape he has been in for a while, Tyrese Maxey seems to be on the verge of emerging as a star and they have also added some depth to the roster, something that had been an issue in the past.

There can be no excuses for failure this time around as Daryl Morey and the front office have done a fine job of strengthening this roster. Embiid has been pleased with what the front office has accomplished but he didn't have too many kind words for someone who was running the Sixers a few years back.

Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo

Embiid sat down recently for an interview with The Ringer where he was full of praise for Morey and his willingness to do whatever it takes to help his team win. While he was complimenting Morey, Embid also took a shot at Bryan Colangelo without mentioning his name.

via The Ringer:

“Since I’ve been here, all of the GMs were really smart, except one,” says Embiid, poking fun at a certain former normal-collared executive. “There’s been so many crazy stuff. We had a crazy GM tweeting about his players, going crazy on Twitter, which was insane. While I’m here, I must be the most unlucky player in the world.”

It is pretty obvious that he was talking about Colangelo here. Colangelo had taken over as GM from Sam Hinkie in 2016 and while the hire was praised at the time, things got ugly in 2018. The Ringer published a story on Colangelo using Twitter burner accounts to take shots at Hinkie, as well as his current players like Embiid, in what was a big shock. While Colangelo denied the report, he ended up resigning just over a week later, as there was no way he could continue on after something like that.

As for Embiid, he seems to be talking down on where the team is at the moment, despite all the talent they have. He stated that they are not a championship team right now as they need time to integrate the new pieces they have acquired. That is all fine and good, but if they don't make it at least to the Conference Finals this time around, you better believe some heads will roll.