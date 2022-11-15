Marc Stein Says The Lakers Will Wait Until Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Return Before Making Any Trades

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans finally had something to smile about when they got a much-needed win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. That result snapped a 5-game losing run for a team that has been one of the bigger disappointments in this 2022-23 NBA season.

While not many would have seen them as title contenders, no one thought they'd have the second-worst record in the Western Conference in the middle of November. Only the Rockets have a worse record than the Lakers who are 3-10 but despite this awful start, the team isn't trying to make changes to their roster at the moment.

Marc Stein Reveals When The Lakers Would Consider Making A Trade

The Lakers were linked with Myles Turner and Buddy Hield during the offseason, with that chatter continuing into the season. Nothing has happened yet though, much to the dismay of the fanbase, and NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on his substack that they are going to wait till two of their injured players come back before they make any trade.

via Substack:

“The Lakers have indeed looked at free agents for a potential in-season roster boost — first Moe Harkless and more recently Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell — but the sense I got after spending the past week in L.A. is that their preference is to wait for the returns of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant before making judgments that could lead to changes. The Lakers have high hopes that Schröder in particular can give the offense a boost after both he and Bryant sustained thumb injuries during the preseason that required surgery.”

The return of Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder will help the Lakers get better, but it won't be by a whole lot. They both could potentially return for their next game against the Pistons, so we might end up seeing a trade in a couple of weeks if things aren't working out.

One of the players they seem to have their eyes on is Bojan Bogdanovic and it would be a good move, as he is a reliable 3-point shooter, something they don't have on the roster at this point. They don't seem to be sold on Turner and Hield though, but you can never say never in these situations, especially when one team might end up getting desperate.

