Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful teams in the modern era. In the last eight seasons, the Dubs have gone to the NBA Finals six times, and in those six trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors have managed to win the title four times. In short, the Dubs are the true definition of being a dynasty in the modern era.

When it comes to giving credit for their success, more often than not, the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant are talked about. But when you take a look at Draymond Green's contribution as a defender and the glue that has held the team together, he has done a great job.

Green is a player who doesn't usually stand out when we take a look at the stats. But in reality, Green does a lot more than just scoring points, grabbing rebounds, or dishing out assists to his teammates.

Due to his recent altercation with Jordan Poole, many have seemingly forgotten his contribution to the Warriors dynasty and simply want the franchise to trade him.

Draymond Green Is A Vital Piece For The Golden State Warriors Success

As of now, there is hardly anyone who has come in to support Green. The reason why Green has been admonished by the fans is that he decided to punch Jordan Poole during practice following a heated argument with the 23-year-old.

As a result, many have forgotten how crucial Green is to the Warriors' success. Former NBA player Matt Barnes is seemingly still aware of Green's value to the team, and he believes that the Warriors are incapable of winning an NBA Championship without Dray on the roster.

"He's the heart and soul of that organization, of that city. And I knew it from the outside looking in. But, once I got there, you can clearly see it. This team wins no championships without Draymond Green. And that's not a far-fetched, that's not a hot take, that's just facts. You don't have to be able to shoot like Steph or jump like LeBron to play. This guy is a really intelligent, one of the smartest people in general. Probably one of the highest basketball IQ's I've ever got a chance to be around."

Barnes is usually spot-on with his takes. This may seem like a hot take at first, but Green has indeed been pretty crucial during the rise and dominance of the Warriors. Sure, the former NBA's Defensive Player of the Year has a tendency to lose his calm, but it shouldn't have an adverse effect on the value that he brings to the team.

