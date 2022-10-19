Skip to main content

Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."

The world isn't exactly a fair place, there are many advantages that people who have wealth and connections enjoy that others just don't. This doesn't mean that people with access to those things don't work hard, but being connected to someone that has already made it often gives people an advantage. But some downsides come with being closely related to the biggest celebrities. 

Perhaps no one understands this as well as the children of the best athletes. There are big expectations from Bronny James thanks to being LeBron's son. And if he does achieve something, there are always people saying he only managed it because he's James' son. And Michael Jordan's kids were perhaps the first to live this entire experience at that level in the NBA, considering that he was arguably basketball's first global superstar. 

Marcus Jordan, MJ's son, has been involved in a whole affair of his own, but Jasmine Jordan is known more through her work. Jasmine is working with the Jordan brand at Nike, but she has spoken in the past about how she is forging her path independent of her father's legacy. 

Jasmine Jordan Once Addressed Her Position At Jordan Brand, Explained That It Wasn't Just Given To Her

Considering that Jasmine works with her father's band, suggestions of nepotism were always likely to follow. But Jasmine has been working on her own to sign WNBA stars and push the brand forward. And she addressed what it meant for her to work for her father's brand and how she established herself as a professional outside of it in an interview with Black Journal.

“Those who have interacted with me even for 5 seconds, they see I don’t own the room. I have no desire to own the room. I am happy to be standing in the back, grabbing water for my athletes, checking on everybody because that’s who I am. 

"I didn’t come in with my last name printed out in an office and taking executive roles. I’m going to work my way to that point. I want to make sure that if a role or an opportunity presents itself down the line, I can say that I did the entry job, worked my way to manager, director, executive. I took my learnings to find my way to the top.”

The pressures of being a child of one of the greatest to ever do it are just as great as the privileges that come with it. With Jasmine blazing her trail at Jordan, it's clear that she is keen to make a mark on the brand and the world that is separate from her father's immense legacy in the sports world. 

