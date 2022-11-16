Michael Jordan's Workout Routine That Helped Him Defeat The Detroit Pistons And Win 6 NBA Titles

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is considered by most to be the greatest player the NBA has ever seen. Most of this reasoning comes from the fact Jordan won six NBA titles in six attempts while winning the Finals MVP award all six times.

Even before he became an NBA champion, Jordan was being praised by many as the best player they'd ever seen during the 1980s. The reason for this was because of his incredible offensive and defensive ability.

Also, the fact he played the game in the air with a level of grace and creativity that hasn't been matched even to this day. Everyone truly wanted to “Be Like Mike.”

Well, everyone except for the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons. The Pistons did not want to praise Jordan, in fact, they wanted to destroy him, and they did, to a degree.

The Pistons developed a strategy known as “The Jordan Rules,” and this strategy's goal was to beat up His Airness every time he soared to the basket. Now, Jordan got the best of Detroit on many occasions, including scoring 61 and 59 during the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons, respectively.

Still, the Pistons' tactics of beating up on Jordan, who was relatively skinny during the 80s, worked. They wore Jordan out while Jordan's teammates stood around and did nothing to help.

The Bulls needed Jordan's supporting cast to pick up their play and give MJ some help. This wasn't the only change required to upset the mighty Pistons.

Jordan needed to change his workout routine and add more muscle. By doing this, His Airness would be able to handle the contact by the Pistons' players and not have it affect him as much, especially with injuries.

By the 1990-91 season, Jordan's new workout program saw him add 15 pounds of muscle. On top of Jordan's weight gain, his teammates, notably Scottie Pippen, took their games to the next level.

The Bulls swept the Pistons 4-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals to go on to their first NBA Finals. There, they'd defeat the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers, 4-1.

Now that you've seen how Jordan's workout routine not only added 15 pounds of muscle but also helped him get over the Pistons, we have to ask one final question... What was Michael Jordan's workout routine that helped him defeat the Detroit Pistons and win 6 NBA titles?

Michael Jordan's Workout Routine

Michael Jordan worked with famed trainer Tim Grover, and Grover came up with the perfect workout plan that could take his game to the next level. Without further ado, here is Michael Jordan's workout routine that helped him beat the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons.

Core Workouts:

Medicine ball sit-ups, Push-ups with his hands placed on a Physioball, Leg raises, Calf Raises - 3 sets of between 10-15 reps of each exercise two days per week.

Strength Training Exercises:

Standing Alternate Dumbbell Presses, Biceps curls, Deadlifts, Good mornings, Overhead Press, Power cleans, Squats on a balance board, Bench presses, Single-leg Romanian deadlift - 3-5 sets of between 4-8 reps of each exercise three days per week.

Condition/Agility Exercises:

Stride Workout - Perform each stride workout two times a week.

Week 1: Run five 400m sprints with a three-minute rest period.

Week 2: Run six 400m sprints with a three-minute rest period.

Week 3: Run six 400m sprints with a two-minute rest period.

Court Workout:

Perform as much of the Suicide Drill in 60 seconds. Repeat three times with two minutes of rest in between sets.

The Suicide Drill is as follows: Begin at the baseline and run to the free throw line, then run back to the baseline. After reaching the baseline, run to half-court and back. After returning to the baseline, run to the opposite free-throw line and back. Finish by running full court down and back.

Perform the Sideline Drill and complete as many in 60 seconds. Repeat three times with two minutes of rest in between sets.

Now that you've read how the G.O.A.T. worked out in preparation to defeat the Pistons and the entire league, there's one last aspect to look at... Jordan's daily meal prep.

Via Chicago Tribune:

Breakfast: Large bowl of oatmeal with strawberries, blueberries, and raisins; scrambled egg whites; glass of orange juice.

Mid-morning: Fitness shake of Gatorade, protein powder, and fresh fruit.

Lunch: Chicken breast sandwich or lean hamburger; pasta or baked potato; small green salad.

Mid-afternoon: fitness shake or, on game days, a pre-competition meal of chicken breast or lean steak, pasta or baked potato, steamed fresh vegetables.

Dinner: “Whatever he wants,” Tim Grover explained.

Michael Jordan was determined to beat his rivals, the Pistons. After three consecutive playoff defeats to Detroit, Jordan was going to do everything in his power to overcome this obstacle.

Jordan's dedication to changing his workout routine, his diet, and his game by trusting in his teammates led to him going on one of the greatest runs in NBA history. To become the G.O.A.T. takes hard work, and no one worked harder than Michael Jordan.

