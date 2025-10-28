Michael Porter On Why Shaquille O’Neal Would Beat Nikola Jokic In 1-On-1 Game

If there’s anyone who understands how difficult it is to stop Nikola Jokic, it’s Michael Porter Jr. After all, Porter spent his entire career alongside the three-time MVP in Denver, winning a championship with him and witnessing his dominance up close. Yet, when asked to imagine a fantasy one-on-one matchup between Jokic and Shaquille O’Neal, Porter didn’t hesitate: he’s taking Shaq.

Porter on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast:

“One-on-one, Shaq is going to win. He’s going to dunk the ball every single time. Nikola, even though he can shoot threes and stuff, is eventually going to miss, and then Shaq’s going to get it back and dunk the ball again. One-on-one, Shaq wins. But in a five-on-five setting, I think Jokic is up there as an all-time great center.”

It’s a simple but logical breakdown from a player who has seen what makes Jokic great and also what might hold him back in a head-to-head game against one of the most physically imposing players ever.

Shaquille O’Neal at his peak was a force of nature. Standing at 7’1” and weighing 325 pounds, he combined raw strength with surprising agility. Shaq’s dominance wasn’t just about size; it was about leverage, footwork, and the kind of physical intimidation that made entire defenses collapse before he even touched the ball. In a one-on-one setting, without teammates, spacing, or help defense, Porter believes that brute force wins every time.

That’s where Jokic, as brilliant as he is, might be at a disadvantage. His game thrives in structure, with teammates cutting off the ball and shooters spreading the floor. Jokic’s greatest weapon, his passing, becomes irrelevant in isolation.

Podcast co-host Carmelo Anthony agreed without hesitation.

And that’s hard to argue. During his prime with the Lakers, O’Neal was averaging nearly 30 points a game on 58 percent shooting while bullying some of the greatest centers of all time. No one could contain him, not Tim Duncan, not David Robinson, not Dikembe Mutombo. In a half-court, win-by-one scenario, it’s easy to imagine Jokic getting worn down by O’Neal’s relentless physicality.

That said, Jokic’s offensive creativity shouldn’t be discounted. His footwork, soft touch, and high release make him a nightmare to guard, even for larger defenders. His ability to hit step-back threes or his signature ‘Sombor Shuffle’ could allow him to keep the game competitive. But once he misses, Shaq’s rebounding and post dominance would likely take over.

It’s a fascinating contrast between eras, the finesse and genius of Jokic versus the unstoppable power of O’Neal. In today’s skill-driven game, Jokic reigns supreme. But in the physical, no-frills battleground of one-on-one basketball, even Jokic’s brilliance might not be enough to stop the Diesel from dunking his way to victory.