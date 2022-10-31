Myles Turner Likens Tyrese Haliburton To Chris Paul: "All-Star Level Talent."

Tyrese Haliburton has excelled during the early season with the Indiana Pacers, thriving as the floor general for the team. Over the course of the first 7 games of the season, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged an astounding 23.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 10.0 APG while shooting a blistering 46.7% from beyond the arc.

Myles Turner has recently spoken highly about Tyrese Haliburton, noting that we are only seeing "just a little bit" of what Haliburton can do, and likened the point guard to another elite pass-first player in Chris Paul.

He's gonna be great in this league. He is so good, and he is still in his third year I think. He still has such a long way to go. We're seeing just a little bit of what he's capable of... There's little things that he can still add to his game, that's going to taking him over the top, that he doesn't necessarily need right now. I think that he’s an All-Star level talent, he’s going to be a Chris Paul type of guy for years to come, lead the league in assists. I’m happy to just be a part of it for the time that I can be at this young part of his career, he’s someone I’ve been a fan of for a while now.

Chris Paul has definitely accomplished a lot in this league, and Myles Turner comparing Tyrese Haliburton to the veteran point guard is high praise. Hopefully, Tyrese Haliburton can continue to improve, and one day reach the level that Chris Paul was at in his prime.

Tyrese Haliburton Wants To Be A Star

There is no doubt that Tyrese Haliburton is an ambitious player, and even before the season, he stated that he wanted to be a "20-and-10 guy" and an All-Star, Thus far, he is well on track to achieving both of those goals.

“I want to be a 20-and-10 guy and I want to be an All-Star,” Haliburton said. “Those are two personal goals for me that, I think, are attainable. I definitely think [I can accomplish that], for sure. I think I had that ability last year, and there was a span where I was doing that, so I think that naturally, I just have that ability. But now it’s just making that shift mentality-wise. I truthfully think 8, 9, 10 assists, that just happens for me playing basketball. I feel like I'm just a facilitator by nature, like, that just happens. "But I think for me, it's just getting more field-goal attempts, getting to the free-throw line more — I think I had like 30 games last year with no free throws, so I’m paying attention to that — and just figuring out different nuances and different ways to score the basketball. That's just gonna allow me to elevate my game to a new level.”

Obviously, Tyrese Haliburton will have to keep up his numbers and lead the Indiana Pacers to more wins to become an All-Star this season. It would be amazing to see the point guard at the All-Star game, as he would dazzle everyone with his passing. He is going to be key for the Indiana Pacers moving forward, and the franchise reportedly wants him to be their "next Reggie Miller".

There is no doubt that the future is bright for Tyrese Haliburton. He is a player everyone should be looking out for over the course of the next few seasons, and hopefully, Tyrese Haliburton is able to become a legendary point guard in his own right.