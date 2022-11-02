NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets finally decided to bring an end to Steve Nash's time at the helm yesterday as the Hall of Fame point guard was relieved of his duties as head coach. Nash's tenure was marred by drama and controversy, none of which was his doing, as some or the other thing just seemed to go wrong for the Nets all the time.

Immediately after it came out that Nash was getting the boot from the Nets, a frontrunner emerged to take over from him in Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka is currently serving a one-year suspension from his team due to improper conduct within the organization, but it was reported that he could be hired by the Nets within 24-48 hours and that the Celtics wouldn't be looking for any compensaton.

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka

Stephen A. Smith also brought up Udoka as one of the coaches he wanted the Nets to hire, but not everyone is so enthusiastic about Udoka getting the job. After all, this is a man who clearly committed some serious infractions which led to a long suspension and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic is wondering why the Nets are seemingly ignoring the red flags when it comes to Udoka.

"Building on this: A team, whose coach LED THEM TO THE NBA FINALS, dubbed the coach's actions so egregious that he was suspended for a year days before the season, then allowed to go to a division rival with no compensation in return. None of that was a red flag for the Nets."

We have seen time and time again that teams will overlook a lot of things if it means they can be successful on the court. They'll deal with headaches and issues that the player/coach brings with them if they would help the team win, but the Celtics clearly felt Udoka crossed a line that he should never have.

A franchise that is desperate to win a title, decided that they were going to suspend a coach who took them to the NBA Finals, and they are also seemingly willing to let him go with no compensation in return. If that doesn't get the alarm bells ringing, we don't know what will. Nets GM Sean Marks denied that they have made any final decision on who will get the job, but it seems quite likely that Udoka will be their man. There's now potential for even more drama within an organization that desperately wants to be drama-free.