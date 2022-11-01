Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach

The Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash has put the NBA world on notice, and it seems that his replacement is already on the way in the form of Ime Udoka. The Boston Celtics Head Coach was suspended by the organization after a relationship within the workplace, although the true details never fully came out. Udoka was expected to be done in Boston after his suspension, with the Celtics moving on themselves. 

But an opportunity is now already at his doorstep after Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that he is the likely next Head Coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season and has all the credentials to be a head coach, too, something which is a motivating factor in the process. And some media members think he is the right choice for the franchise. 

Stephen A. Smith Backs The Brooklyn Nets To Appoint Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As The New Head Coach

Stephen A. Smith is quite outspoken on most NBA issues; he has something or the other to say about everything that happens in the league. So once Steve Nash was fired, Smith was quick to tweet about it, noting his sadness at the Head Coach's firing before name-dropping two candidates that the Nets should acquire as replacements. Ime Udoka was one of them, and Smith also mentioned Mark Jackson as a possibility. 

"Sad to see Steve Nash go from @BrooklynNets — but he was put in an impossible situation. Now…..they need to go get Ime Udoka asap. Like right now!!!!! Since the @celtics don’t want him coaching their team. Udoka or Mark Jackson. Then the nonsense will end!"

It seems that the Nets had very similar ideas to SAS, as they wasted no time in going after Udoka. With Boston likely happy to see Udoka go, he is expected to be in Brooklyn in the next few days. Considering what he was able to achieve in just his first year as a head coach, it is understandable that the Nets believe he can right whatever is going wrong with them. 

It has been a turbulent day in the NBA, with news across the league coming as a surprise to many fans and media members. But following a 2-5 start, the Nets had to do something and getting someone like Udoka in will help them strengthen their team and their defense, although it might also cause further PR difficulties for the franchise. 

