NBA Analyst Expects Zion Williamson To Be An MVP Candidate: "He Averaged 27-7-7 When He’s Out Of Shape, What’s He Gonna Do Now While He’s In Shape?"

Zion Williamson is easily one of the best inside presences in the NBA today and he earned that reputation over just 82 played games in his career. Zion is an incredible talent but also an incredibly tough athlete to get onto the court due to his injury issues. 

Zion's explosiveness has done a number on his lower body, with Zion constantly injuring his knee or his foot. This season, he looks as healthy as he has ever been since being drafted in 2019. With his health looking optimistic, the man who missed the entirety of last season can be in the MVP conversation, according to Marc J. Spears.

“He averaged 27-7-7 when he’s out of shape, what’s he gonna do now while he’s in shape? I’m telling you all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. His smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He’s gonna be special this season.”

Everybody wants Zion to live up to the incredible hype that has surrounded him for years. He has all the talent he needs to succeed in the NBA, it is just a matter of health with the Pelicans superstar. Hopefully, this year is different and Williamson can enjoy a healthy 82 games and then head into the playoffs.

New Orleans Pelicans Ceiling With Zion This Season

If one looks at the Pelicans team, what one will find is that the roster is stacked with good players. Zion will join the floor with CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones for the first time, players who have become crucial to the Pels in Zion's absence. In addition, the Pelicans are arguably one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NBA right now.

If Zion can be the inside force, he was the last time we saw him play, the Pelicans can be considered locks to make the playoffs. They made it last season when nobody expected them to and Zion will only make them better, with the team possibly pushing for a top-four seed in the West.  

