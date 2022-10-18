Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship behind a strong performance from several players during the playoffs. Although Stephen Curry was the cornerstone player for the Dubs, many others played crucial roles in the Warriors' championship run.

This led to the Warriors' front office having a lot of work this summer. Players like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green were all up for a contract extension. In the past few days, the Warriors have decided to fulfill that wish of Wiggins and Poole as both of them have signed lucrative deals with the franchise.

But Draymond Green is yet to sign on the dotted line. Green himself revealed that he didn't expect the Warriors to offer him a new contract this offseason. However, many thought the organization wouldn't run the risk of upsetting a veteran leader on their team, it all changed after Green's heated altercation with Jordan Poole.

Nick Wright Believes The Warriors Will Trade Draymond Green Before The NBA Trade Deadline 

Following his fight with Jordan Poole, most believe that Green has blown the chance of getting a new contract from the Warriors this season. In addition to that, GM Bob Myers' recent comments about Green still having a player option somehow made fans believe that Green may not get a contract from the Dubs in the future as well.

NBA analyst Nick Wright recently spoke about Green's complicated situation with the Warriors and why he thinks that the odds of Green getting traded before the NBA trade deadline have now skyrocketed.

Via Sportskeeda:

"What is noteworthy about this is the timing because I do not believe, now that they've decided to give Poole the extension and to give Wiggins the extension. I do not believe they are giving Draymond an extension. And I think the odds of Draymond being traded, as I said last week, I thought he would be traded before the deadline, just increased exponentially because you could get things of value for Draymond Green."

To be honest, if the Warriors have made up their minds about parting ways with Dray, they may as well do it while he still has value in the trade market. Green is not getting any younger, and if the Warriors wait too long, they may not get a lot in return by trading Green to another team. Will Green get traded mid-season? We will find out pretty soon.

